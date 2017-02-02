FXSweep: Gold near critical resistance, ‘Fakeout’ in S&P 500 [Video]

Gold is nearing a critical resistance level of $1220. Will it break higher given that the S&P 500 failed to capitalize on the bullish ascending triangle breakout?

Watch Eddie Tofpik, Head of FX at ADMISI, and Zak Mir, Technical Analyst, Tip TV discuss the outlook for major FX pairs, gold, oil and indices.

Key points

USD/JPY - Stuck in a range, 109.90 is a strong support level

AUD/USD - Need two consecutive daily close above 0.7610

USD/CAD - heading southwards… three steps down one step up

WTI - ascending triangle

S&P 500 - False break on the upside