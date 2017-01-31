FXSweep - Dollar down, but not out [Video]

Trump’s protectionist policies coupled with fiscal stimulus are likely to bode well for the US dollar. Hence, the currency may be on the back foot at the moment, but the long-term prospects remain attractive, says Corvin Codirla, Former Hedge Fund Owner. He is joined by Zak Mir, Technical Analyst at Tip TV.

FX markets are likely to be dominated by Trump’s actions in the short-run… It’s a dollar story!

Key points

EUR/USD - Risk is to the downside

USD/JPY - Yield differential to remain in favour of the US dollar

GBP/USD - Fair value range 1.27-1.20

USD/CAD - Potential for CAD weakness

FTSE 100 - Correlated to cable

S&P 500 - Sell if Trump follows through on strong protectionist agenda

Equities in general need to hold above the previous record highs (now support) or else suffer a sharp correction.