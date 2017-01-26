FXSweep - Bearish reversal pattern on traditional safe haven assets [Video]

In today’s FXSweep segment, Eddie Tofpik, Head of FX at ADMISI, and Zak Mir, Technical Analyst, Tip TV take note of the bearish reversal pattern on USD/JPY (double bottom) and Gold (double top), which indirectly adds credence to Tofpik’s view that the S&P 500 index could extend the rally to 2355 levels.

Charting the uncharted territory: Watch the full segment for the key resistance levels on the S&P 500 index.

Key points

Falling channel on the Dollar Index

Indecision in EUR/USD and AUD/USD

EUR/JPY is largely tracking the action in the Dollar-Yen pair

GBP/USD could extend gains over and above 1.26 handle