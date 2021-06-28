Major Developments
- The BoE has announced an unchanged interest rate at 0.10%, despite the prediction of inflation being temporarily above its 2% target in the months ahead.
- The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.4% rate in the first three months of the year, setting the stage for what economists believe may be the strongest year for the economy in about seven decades.
- India's forex reserves declined by $4.14 billion to reach $603.93 billion for the week ended on June 18.
USD/INR Weekly performance & Outlook
- The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 74.24 levels and traded sideways during the week seeking direction. The pair finally closed the week at 74.21 levels.
- The rupee remained weak against the greenback due to the rise in Brent crude oil prices near $75 a barrel. This, in turn, weighed on the Indian rupee. Brent crude is at the highest level in 2 years and that to us is the key risk for the Rupee at this point. A move above USD 80 per barrel could stoke concerns over inflation and the current account deficit.
- Moody’s Investors Service slashed India’s growth projection to 9.6% for the 2021 calendar year from its earlier estimate of 13.9%.
- US President Joe Biden stated that a bipartisan deal of USD 1 trillion had been reached on infrastructure spending to invest in the nation’s transportation and public works systems.
- The Indian rupee is likely to trade with a sideways bias in the week ahead and is likely to trade in a range of 73.80 - 74.70 in the coming week. We believe the downside in the USDINR pair would be limited as we expect this RBI reaction function to continue. Upside should also remain capped given month-end exporter selling.
