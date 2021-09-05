Major Developments
- India’s economy expanded in the June quarter, helped by the low base of the year-earlier record contraction and a strong rebound in manufacturing and construction. GDP grew 20.1% in the first quarter of FY22.
- The US Non-Farm Payroll print for August added just 235,000 jobs to the economy vs 750,000 expected. On the positive side, the Unemployment Rate fell to 5.2% from 5.4%.
- The Eurozone CPI came in at 3.0% (y-o-y) in August, beating expectations of 2.7% while rising from June’s reading of 2.2%.
- India's forex reserves soared by $16.66 billion to touch a lifetime high of $633.56 billion in the week ended August 27.
USDINR Weekly performance & Outlook
- The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 73.47 levels. The pair remained volatile during the week and finally closed at 73.02 levels.
- The rupee rose against the dollar as foreign banks sold the dollar for overseas investments into Indian companies that are looking to raise funds through various means. A few foreign banks were on aggressive offers for the pair in anticipation of inflows likely dollar bond issues.
- A rise in domestic benchmark equity indices also supported the Indian rupee. Moreover, the dollar remained weak globally, which further lifted sentiment for emerging-market assets, including the Indian rupee. Investors worldwide were on the sidelines due to caution ahead of the release of key employment data in the US.
- August trade deficit (USD 13.9bn) came in at the highest in four months with Exports at USD 33.1bn and imports at USD 47bn. While exports continued to do well, the increase in gold imports to a 5 month high of USD 6.7bn contributed primarily towards widening the deficit.
- Surplus liquidity in the Banking system has risen to Rs 9 lakh crs and that is proving to be a constraining factor for the RBI in intervening in the spot. It is therefore likely that the RBI may pay forwards to sterilize spot USD purchases and also roll over its maturing long forward positions. The USDINR pair is likely to trade with a sideways bias in the week ahead and is likely to trade in a range of 72.75-73.75 in the coming week.
