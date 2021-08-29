Major Developments
- Chair Powell stated that the Fed will start dialing back its ultra-low-rate policies this year as long as hiring continues to improve, signaling the beginning of the end of the Fed’s extraordinary response to the pandemic recession.
- The US economy grew at a 6.6% annual rate last quarter, slightly slower than previously estimated, the government said in a report that pointed to a sustained consumer-led rebound from the pandemic recession.
- The country's forex reserves declined by $2.47 billion to reach $616.895 billion in the week ended August 20.
USDINR Weekly performance & Outlook
- The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.27 levels. The pair remained range bound till Thursday and dropped sharply on Friday and closed the week at 73.68 levels.
- The Indian rupee was steady against the dollar during the week because investors globally awaited the annual Jackson Hole symposium. However, on the last day of the week, the rupee rose to the highest level since 18th Jun against the dollar as foreign banks sold the dollar persistently for overseas investments into Indian companies that are looking to raise funds through various means.
- A few foreign banks were on aggressive offers for the pair in anticipation of foreign inflows. The dollar bulls were actively defending the 74.10 marks in anticipation that the Reserve Bank of India would step in, but since that did not happen, the rupee dropped to 74 levels and then towards 73.80 was quick as the stop losses got triggered leading to strengthening of the Indian rupee.
- The Finance Minister unveiled the National Monetization Pipeline to monetize brownfield projects by encouraging private companies to operate and maintain the projects while investing the monetization proceeds in new CAPEX projects which would further give a push to domestic growth and employment.
- India Ratings and Research Private Limited revised downward its forecast for an aggregate fiscal deficit of Indian states to 4.1% of GDP for FY22 from its earlier estimate of 4.3%, due to visible economic recovery and higher than expected gross tax collections.
- The markets saw Powell's comments as dovish. There is no imminent shock insight at least as far as monetary policy is concerned. The pace of tapering too would be data-dependent. US August Jobs report on Friday and India Q1 GDP data on Tuesday would be in focus in the coming week. The USDINR pair is likely to trade with a neutral to bullish bias in the week ahead and is likely to trade in a range of 73.30-74.30 in the coming week.
