Major Developments
- US core inflation, rose by 0.3% last month, shy of a forecasted 0.4% increase and well below June’s rise of 0.9%. The core figure is up 4.3% over the last year, a slight deceleration from June’s 4.5%.
- India's retail inflation eased, back within RBI's tolerance level after staying above the upper band for two straight months. The CPI inflation cooled to 5.59% in the last month from 6.26% in June.
- India’s forex reserves increased by $889 million to a lifetime high of $621.464 billion in the week ended August 6, 2021.
USDINR Weekly performance & Outlook
- The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 74.22 during the eventful week. The pair finally closed the week flat after trading in a narrow range at 74.25 levels.
- The Indian rupee weakened against the dollar because the US dollar rose sharply following comments by US Fed officials amid upbeat jobs data in the US, which strengthened expectations of earlier-than-expected stimulus tapering by the Fed. However, later the rupee gained slightly against the dollar because the US dollar came off its highs after a softer-than-expected US CPI data.
- On the last trading day of the week, the rupee was stuck in the narrow range on account of the positive domestic CPI inflation and IIP dataset released while the dollar partially strengthened on account of strong US PPI data.
- If the debt ceiling is not raised, the Government would not be able to borrow, would not have the cash to meet its obligations, and would have to shut down. It could result in a sovereign default and threaten the US' credit rating.
- The IIP rebounded 5.7% MoM in June (13.6% yoy), reflecting the impact of several state lockdowns coming to an end in that period. The IIP too reflects the recent strength that had been seen in high-frequency indicators.
- We continue to believe that factors driving inflation are transitory and likely to dissipate as supply chains stabilize. We believe given the rising cases, the Fed would want to wait a while longer before tapering asset purchases. We believe there is a lot of uncertainty around the passage of the USD 3.5tn spending plan and that the government shutdown is still a distant possibility.
- The USDINR pair is likely to trade with a neutral bias in the week ahead and is likely to trade in a range of 73.80 - 74.65 in the coming week
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery after US Consumer Sentiment plunged
EUR/USD keeps advancing after the preliminary estimate of the August Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index came in at 70.2, unexpectedly contracting to its lowest in almost a decade. Dollar pressure across the FX board.
GBP/USD still battling to extend gains beyond 1.3800
The receding dollar’s demand helps GBP/USD to advance toward the 1.3820 region, although its bullish potential remains limited. The UK economy has shown solid signs of progress in Q2.
XAU/USD stays poised to extend recovery
Following Wednesday's decisive rebound, the XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a tight range before closing flat a little above $1,750 on Thursday.
Experts believe Bitcoin is on its way to $92,000
Bitcoin nearly reversed the inflows to exchanges during the May sell-off with peak outflows. The asset has rebounded strongly and is ready for a breakout.
Why is NIO down again? Delivery numbers disappoint on strong earnings
NIO stock has not reacted well to a reasonable set of numbers released on Wednesday after the market closed. NIO announced earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 of $-0.03 versus the expectations for a $-0.11 result.