Major Developments
- India's Consumer Price Index continues to stay above RBI's target band, inflation at 6.26% in June 2021.
- Prices paid by U.S. consumers surged in June, topping all forecasts and testing the Federal Reserve’s commitment to sticking with ultra-easy monetary support for the economy. The CPI jumped by 0.9% in June and 5.4% from the same month last year.
- India's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 1.88 billion to touch a record high of USD 611.90 billion in the week ended on 9th July.
USDINR Weekly performance & Outlook
- The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.48 during the eventful week. The pair finally closed the week at 74.56 levels.
- The rupee remained weak against the US dollar because public sector banks bought the US unit persistently, likely on behalf of the RBI. Some banks were said to have placed their bets in favour of the dollar after they noted a firm US unit globally.
- Rating agency S&P maintained India's sovereign rating at BBB-, the lowest investment grade. It projects GDP growth for FY22 at 9.5%. It said FX Reserve buffer and a stronger external position would offset the risk associated with higher Government deficit and debt.
- US Fed Chair once again succeeded in selling the 'transitory inflation' argument to the market. Powell said that there was a long way to attain substantial further progress. He added that the Fed would give advance notice before announcing its decision to taper asset purchases.
- The USDINR pair is likely to trade with a neutral to bullish bias in the week ahead and is likely to trade in a range of 74.30-75.30 in the coming week.
- Given broad USD strength, the RBI reaction function, and possible outflows post IPO allocation, the downside in USD/INR is likely to be limited in the coming week. However, Rupee is likely to continue to outperform compared to Asian peers as India would continue to be the preferred destination for carry given that the COVID situation is not as alarming now as compared to earlier.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as markets digest US data
EUR/USD is battling the 1.18 level after US Retail Sales beat estimates but came on top of a downward revision. Consumer sentiment missed expectations but inflation expectations advanced. Covid headlines are also eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.38 after mixed US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38 down on the day after US Retail Sales beat estimates but consumer sentiment missed expectations. Hawkish BOE comments support sterling ahead of Britain's reopening on Monday.
XAU/USD flirts with daily lows, just above $1,820 level
Gold remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the $1,820 level.
Bitcoin miners evolve and adapt while bulls gear up for $38,000
Bitcoin price has been tightening as it consolidates in a slim range. The recent price action seems to have developed into a bullish pattern that hints at a potential impulsive move if BTC manages to slice through a critical resistance level.
GME Stock News: Gamestop trades lower after Netflix emerges as a new rival
NYSE:GME dipped by 0.48% on Thursday, as the broader markets continued to show volatility. Netflix announces its entry into the videogame market. AMC outpaces the market as the meme stock bucks its recent trend.