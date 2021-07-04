Major Developments
- As per the US Department of Labour, non-farm payrolls increased by 850,000 in June. The US unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May.
- The OPEC+ meeting ended without a deal after the UAE failed to go ahead with a preliminary agreement to reportedly raise output from Aug to Dec struck by Saudi Arabia and Germany. Official meeting to be convened on Monday.
- India's forex reserves surged by $5.06 billion to touch a record high of $608.99 billion in the week ended 25th June 2021.
USDINR Weekly performance & Outlook
- The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 74.25 levels during the eventful week. The pair remained volatile and finally closed the week at 74.74 levels.
- The Indian rupee fell against the dollar as the greenback gained globally on optimism over the continued recovery of the US economy, which could further bring forward expectations of an interest rate hike.
- The FM announced Rs. 6.3 lakh crores fiscal package to support the sectors worst hit by the pandemic. The actual increase in expenditure is likely to be to the extent of 0.2-0.4% of GDP taking the fiscal deficit to 7-7.2% of GDP against budgeted 6.8%.
- India's factory activity contracted for the first time in almost a year in June as restrictions to contain the virus triggered declines in demand and output. The Nikkei Manufacturing PMI declined to an 11-month low of 48.1 in June from 50.8 print recorded in May.
- The USDINR pair is likely to trade with a neutral to bullish bias in the week ahead and is likely to trade in a range of 74.20 - 75.30 in the coming week.
- We believe the upside in the USDINR pair would remain on the back of the strengthening of the dollar and strong data releases from the US. If supply chains continue to remain disrupted, due to restrictions in Asia, inflation in the US could remain elevated and this would keep US real rates and may therefore put the Dollar under pressure.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces in the aftermath of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has recovered to 1.1850 after the US reported an increase of 850,000, better than expected yet with limited upward revisions. Wages are up only 0.3% monthly.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.3750 after NFP, amid virus worries
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, above pre-Nonfarm Payrolls levels. While America's jobs figures beat estimates, the event triggered a decline in the dollar after the initial rise. Worries about the Delta virus variant are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD refreshes weekly tops post-NFP, remains below $1,800
Gold spiked to over one week tops in reaction to mixed US jobs report, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained capped below the $1,800 mark. The headline NFP print smashed expectations and showed that the US economy added 850K new jobs in June.
The 'War on Crypto' intensifies as regulators go against Binance
Thailand SEC is investigating Binance for operating a digital business without a license. The crypto business is accused of conducting its business in the country illegally. Binance could face jail terms and pay fines and penalties.
AMC Share Price: Shares tumble as #AMCBonds goes viral on social media
NYSE:AMC has been spinning its tires in the mud over the past week as the recent short squeeze attempt seems to have stalled for the time being. On Thursday, shares of AMC extended its losses and fell by 4.34% to close the first trading day of the second half of 2021 at $54.22.