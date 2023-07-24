Share:

DXY is held this week by 100.39 and 101.07. A hold at 101.07 then DXY has easy ability to reach 102.00. Below 101.07, places DXY in a 100.39 to 101.07 range and lower weekly target at 99.43 and 99.35.

DXY is expected this week to achieve the 99.00 lows then the 101.07 and 100.39 lines will provide upper resistance next week in order for DXY to begin targets at 98.00's. Overall, DXY traded an easy and consistent run since the 114.00 top last September to 100.00 lows in April. Since April, DXY traded a 500 pips range from 104.00 to 99.00's.

BOJ

Focus on the BOJ will remain as the BOJ embarked on an extraordinary set of circumstances to overhaul the views and methodologies to factor with intense focus to Japan's financial system. Not only is the old BOJ gone but the new and improved BOJ is working on upgrades to the existing changes as well as a long term view to overall consumer and financial prices.

The only threats to the BOJ is economic problems to the larger economies of Europe and the United States as well as affects to Japan's trade balance to Imports and exports. USD/JPY is most prone to radical exchange rate changes and adjustments to imports and exports. Imports and exports is the main focus every month as this category decides monthly changes to USD/JPY and possible intervention.

In the BOJ statement, we will hear a drumbeat of the word prices as this concept is most watched and viewed by the BOJ from Japan's Statistics as well as Europe and the United States.

USD/JPY begins the week deeply overbought and targets a break at 140.90 for much lower prices. Not only is USD/JPY overbought from a weekly perspective but severely overbought from longer term averages. Focus is the break lower at 138.77 and continuation of short only strategies.

USD/JPY Correlations

JPY cross pair Correlations continues as overall market problems. GBP/JPY Vs USD/JPY runs +93% and GBP/USD Vs GBP/JPY also runs +96%. USD/JPY Vs EUR/JPY runs +91% and EUR/USD Vs EUR/JPY at +89%.

The Correlational deadlock has held for months and a breakout is required to determine ownership of JPY cross pairs by either USD/JPY or EUR/USD and GBP/USD. Most vital to the breakout is JPY cross pairs will begin progress to long term targets rather than trade in large 500 pip ranges.

EUR/JPY vital break is located at 152.41 to target miles lower. EUR/JPY hit the break point 2 weeks ago at 153.00's and traveled to 158.00 highs. EUR/JPY trades overbought for the week and targets a break at 156.43 to trade 155.00's. Overall, EUR/JPY must produce progress to the 152.99 break.

USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs continues a short only strategy due to massive overbought from lower averages.

GBP/JPY for the past 5 weeks traded 500 pips from 179.00's to 184.00. We're short again for the week to target 179.00's. Miles lower for GBP/JPY must break 176.26.

EUR/USD is held solidly below by 1.0982 and 1.0971. EUR/USD requires a break at 1.1131 to target 1.1194 then short.

GBP/USD like EUR/USD is held below by 1.2698 and 1.2674. Higher for GBP/USD must break 1.2876 to target 1.3000's then short.

AUD/USD break above 0.6746 then trades a range from 0.6746 to 0.6909. Longer term targets are located at 0.6852 and 0.6881. AUD/USD for the week contains no ability to trade 0.6800's. AUD/USD for the past 6 weeks traded 0.6800's to 0.6500's then 0.6500's to 0.6800's.

NZD/USD must break 0.6217 then 0.6231 to trade the range from 0.6231 to 0.6396.For the week, NZD/USD trades deeply oversold. Longer term, NZD/USD targets 0.6341 then the challenge at 0.6396.

EUR/USD 1.1124 Vs GBP/CHF 1.1126.

GBP/CHF is the problem currency in the EUR/USD Vs GBP/CHF relationship as EUR/USD correlates to GBP/CHF at - 0.53% and -0.29 to GBP/USD Vs GBP/CHF. USD/CHF is the driver currency at USD/CHF Vs GBP/CHF at +0.48%.

GBP/CHF levels are to low at 1.1126 and GBP/CHF should trade 1.1300's on a break of 1.1258.

EUR/AUD trades massive overbought from lower averages at 1.5800's and 1.5700's. The required break is found at 1.6279. This line will eventually break to target 1.8210 and 1.6070. EUR/AUD overbought matches to low and oversold AUD/USD and AUD/EUR.

GBP/AUD must cross below 1.8823 to target easily 1.8702 and 1.8633. Targets at 1.8702 and 1.8633 is just the start to overall targets at 1.8500's and 1.8400's.

The overall theme to JPY cross pairs and wide rangers EUR/AUD and GBP/AUD is 500 pip ranges and no progress towards completion to long term targets. Ranges are trading and wandering without purpose at the impulse of market inputs.

GBP/NZD must trade to 2.0685 and lower by the break at 2.0766. The overall target is the break at 2.0391 to trade 2.0201 and this target is just the beginning.

EUR/NZD and GBP/NZD begin the week at Richter Scale overbought and easy money shorts for the week.

GBP/CAD no rush exists to trade GBP/CAD as the big move was traded last week from 1.7300's to 1.7100 then the 1.7100 break to current 1.6900's. GBP/CAD trades 1.6861 to 1.6961 and 1.7100.

EUR/CAD also no rush to trade EUR/CAD. Current supports are many and solid at 1.4500's and 1.4400's. Short strategies is the way this week preferably in the 1.4800 vicinity.

Best and easiest trades for the week as follows: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/NZD, EUR/NZD, GBP/AUD, EUR/AUD. All shorts. For USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and EUR/JPY, shorts prevail for at least 500 and 600 pips lower.