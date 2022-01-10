EUR/USD begins the week 27 pips below the next vital level at 1.3787. Above, targets 1.1414 and1.1422. EUR/USD story remains the same over week. Longer dated averages are oversold and drivingEUR higher. The rising 5 year average is now located at 1.1514 and a target at 1.1064.The only positive to EUR/USD shorts to longer term targets is EUR/USD trades below all monthlyaverages dating to 10 years yet all averages are rising. The second positive is January entersEUR/USD's traditional seasonal downtrend. Dating to 1995, EUR/USD records 15 down months forJanuary and 8 up months. For 2019 ended the month with a Doji candle.EUR/USD's downtrend to gain speed must break 1.1289 then 1.1211. The overall trade strategy is longdrops as more pips will profit on the upside.

CHF/JPY

CHF/JPY is held higher by 123.98 and 120.65. Both are overbought as well as every average dating to100.00's from 2002. CHF/JPY is a USD pair as it correlates to USD/JPY at +90%.

USD/JPY and Weekly Trade

USD/JPY longs last week targeted 115.53 then short and USD/JPY for the 2nd time in 8 weeks, we wereforced to add 1 lot. USD/JPY’s problem in the last 2 weeks is not longs as longs achieved targets butthe problem is shorts. From 115.53, USD/JPY traded a free money bonus by 80 pips higher to 116.34.For the 2nd time in 8 weeks of USD/JPY weekly trades, add 1 lot was forced at 116.34. Two options thenexisted. Either trade both lots to target or exit the 2nd lot at 15.53.Addition of the 2nd lot at 116.34 to 115.53 + 81 pips. Longs from 115.08 to 115.53 then +45 pips. Total 2trades +126 pips. Total for 8 trades + 1026 pips. USD/JPY lows for last week achieved 115.46USD/JPY short 115.90 and 116.01 to target 114.85. Long 114.85 to target 115.43.

DXY Vs USD/JPY

USD/JPY begins the week fairly neutral from overbought over the past 2 weeks while DXY achievedlows last week at 95.62 and 95.56 on the previous week. DXY 95.25 remains the big break to target92.00's. Both USD/JPY and CHF/JPY then drop substantially to USD/JPY 110.00's and CHF/JPY118.00's and 117.00's. Both USD/JPY and CHF/JPY are miles overbought.

JPY Cross Pairs

All JPY cross pairs remain massive overbought to include GBP/JPY. Best trades this week: EUR/JPY,GBP/JPY and CAD/JPY. AUD/JPY faces headwinds at 83.56 and 84.46. NZD/JPY is least favored.GBP/USDGBP/USD levels are located at 1.3298, 1.3365, 1.3448, 1.3492 and 1.3629. Not only is the 5 year average at 1.3124 but many averages exist at 1.3100's. GBP/USD averages are rising and the samestory as EUR/USD.GBP/AUD remains a problem currency and EUR/AUD is the better trades despite tiny ranges.

USD/CAD

Vital points are found at 1.2250, 1.2467, `1.2676, 1.2851 and 1.3027.For interested, on my blog at btwomey.com is posted 19 currency trades and results from last week and+1200 pips. For 6 currency pairs were completed in 3 weekly trades each while 4 currencies completedin 2 trade per currency.While I maintain profit is realized from at least 50% of all traded pips. 50% is factored from weekly tradesin 17 weeks in 2019. Markets are dead today therefore 50% must be much higher today.Most fascinating is the perfection and consistency to trades over many years but I worked extremelyhard for this accuracy. We're doing 1000 pips per week effortlessly each and every week.