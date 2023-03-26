Share:

In the EUR/USD bottom at 0.9500's and Vs DXY's top at 114.00's, current EUR/USD bottom is located at 1.0294 and DXY top at 107.80. Both DXY and EUR/USD trade within the context of 1.0294 to 1.0780 or 500 pips. The mid point and cross over occurs at 1.0500;s. EUR/USD managed to trade above for many weeks while DXY traded below.

DXY for the week becomes overbought at 104.00's and further up at 105.00's. The DXY statement is the same as saying DXY tops at 104.00's and 105.00's collides against EUR/USD bottoms. DXY must break 102.94 to travel lower by a break at EUR/USD 1.0294 bottom.

DXY built averages 100 pips above the current price over many weeks because EUR/USD built supports below its current price. The process week to week has been extremely slow because EUR/USD and DXY only contain a 400 - 500 pip separation as opposed to 2000 pips when DXY achieved 114.00's and EUR/USD at 0.9500's.

Higher for EUR/USD must break DXY 1.0780 to target the break at 1.0900's and final target at 1.1044.

The DXY and EUR/USD relationship should trade easily at least a 1000 pips distance but averages are locking prices to trade small ranges. The FX leader as DXY or EUR/USD is a 50 /50 proposition as both are the same currency pair under opposite arrangements, opposite continents, opposite financial systems and opposite interest rates. DXY or EUR/USD contains easy ability to become currency market leaders.

Over many past weeks, the DXY and EUR/USD relationship is range range. The overall DXY Vs EUR/USD relationship is range range and designed for market trading decades ago.

Currency markets are defined and trade as EUR/USD and DXY due to perfect opposite arrangements. The term DXY is replaced with USD to cover all currencies to include EM as USD/Other currency. EUR is defined as opposite and arranged as Other Currency/ USD.

Once DXY and EUR/USD is known then every currency and every financial instrument is established and ready to trade.

Take USD/PLN for example as this paradigm is representative for most EM currencies. USD/PLN begins its trade day at 219 and maximum 438 pips. USD/PLN at 219 pips trades DXY X 4 or EUR/USD X 4. No difference to trade DXY Vs USD/PLN or EUR/USD Vs USD/PLN.

USD/PLN traded 1509 pips last week, DXY 204 and EUR/USD 299. USD/PLN actually range trades 9 pips to DXY and 5 pips to EUR/USD. Weekly USD/PLN traded DXY X 7 and EUR/USD X 5 and the same daily set up only expanded for weekly trades.

EUR/USD Vs DXY Trades and Weekly Ranges

EUR/USD 1.0807 - 1.0708 Vs DXY 103.58 - 102.63.

EUR/USD 1.0807 = DXY 102.63 Vs EUR/USD Bottom 1.0708 = DXY 103.58.

USD/JPY Vs DXY Vs EUR/USD

USD/JPY 131.29 - 130.10. USD/JPY 131.29 = DXY 103.58. USD/JPY 131.29 = EUR/USD 1.0708.

USD/JPY 130.10 = DXY 102.63. USD/JPY 130.10 = EUR/USD 1.0807.

Ranges are exact and perfect so only prone to a few pip miss if any. My slight miss is extra free money pips. If EUR/USD trades above 1.0807 to 1.0815 then add 8 free money pips to accounts.

Included in the following list is EM as USD/Other Currency because EUR as EM is non uniform to longs and shorts while USD as EM is deeply oversold and constant to all currencies.

SPX and DAX was included. Our weekly trades contain an expansion to weely ranges and targets.

Short highs and long bottoms. Match EUR/USD and DXY tops and bottoms for remaining currency trades as well as stock markets. Trade selection is based on widest range movements. No hurry to trade AUD/USD for example.

GBP/AUD 1.8476 – 1.8308

EUR/AUD 1.6259 – 1.6111

AUD/USD 0.6672 – 0.6611

NZD/USD 0.6226 – 0.6199

GBP/CAD 1.6876 – 1.6723

GBP/USD 1.2286 – 1.2172

GBP/NZD 1.9789 – 1.9609

EUR/NZD 1.7419 – 1.7260

EUR/JPY 141.19 – 139.90

USD/JPY 131.29 – 130.10

GBP/JPY 160.52 – 159.06

AUD/JPY 87.16 – 86.37

EUR/CAD 1.4845 – 1.4710

EUR/GBP 0.8826 – 0.8745

USD/CAD 1.3800 – 1.3675

USD/CHF 0.9234 – 0.9150

CAD/JPY 95.47 – 94.60

NZD/JPY 81.39 – 80.65

EM

USD/PLN 4.3777 – 4.3379

USD/SGD 1.3381 – 1.3259

USD/CNY 6.8995 – 6.8367

USD/RON 4.6018 – 4.5600

USD/DKK 6.9573 – 6.8940

USD/HUF 359.11 – 355.85

USD/MYR 4.4482 – 4.4078

USD/CZK 22.1042 – 21.9031

Stock Markets

SPX 3989.17 – 3952.88

DAX 15025.73 – 14889.03