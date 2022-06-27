Currency markets operated normally last week and expected to trade normal and the exact same to ranges this week. Currency prices are trading in wide ranges without significant breaks to vital averages seen in order to trend and provide direction.

Divergence however exists to an overbought EUR/NZD and GBP/NZD undecided as it opens directly against big break 1.9434. EUR/NZD is the better currency as it contains range ability while GBP/NZD doesn't have a clue for the week as ranges deeply compressed. EUR/NZD's move lower is a correction unless 1.6552 breaks.

Further problems exists between GBP/AUD and EUR/AUD. GBP/AUD trades below its vital average at 1.7759 while EUR/AUD trades above 1.5125. Despite the bi weekly divergence, GBP/AUD range traded 326 pips last week to EUR/AUD at 296.

Divergence between GBP/AUD and EUR/AUD may exist within 2 specific averages but is non existent to co movements. Divergence may appear between GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD yet is non existent to co movements as GBP/NZD traded 381 pips last week to EUR/NZD 351.

DXY Vs EUR/USD

Weekly to DXY Vs EUR/USD since last November is both trade 200 pip ranges. EUR/USD last week traded from 1.0400 to 1.0600 Vs DXY 103.00 to 104. 2 Weeks ago EUR/USD traded 1.03 to 1.05 Vs DXY 103.00 to 105.00.

3 weeks ago EUR/USD 1.05 to 1.07 Vs DXY 101.00 to 104.00. 4 weeks ago EUR/USD traded 1.06 to 1.0700's Vs DXY 101.00 to 102.00. 5 weeks ago EUR/USD traded 1.05 to 1.0700 Vs DXY 101.00 to 103.00.

On June 15 when the Fed raised 75 points, EUR/USD traded 94 pips Vs DXY 91. EUR/USD trades above DXY yet move DXY's decimal point and EUR/USD supports are found. The EUR/USD Vs DXY relationship drives not only currencies but all markets.

GOLD Vs SPX Vs DXY and EUR/USD 200 pips ranges.

Weekly Gold ranges trades 1/4 to 1/3 of EUR/USD and DXY. Gold's last 8 weekly ranges stacks up as 32, 75, 53, 49, 32, 62, 89 and 61. SPX runs consistent to EUR/USD and DXY as last weeks: 185, 200, 276, 100, 280, 276 and 209. Best SPX longs and shorts are found above the 200 pip range and long when the range trades severely below 200.

The Week

EUR/USD

Last week's target at 1.0677 traded to 1.0605 from 1.0466 lows. EUR/USD this week targets 1.0653 from 1.0498 lows.

DXY

Last week 106.00's overbought to lows at 102.00's. DXY traded 110 pips last week from 104.00 to 103.00's. This week, DXY becomes overbought at 105.00's and targets 103.59 for about 141 pip range.

USD/JPY

Last week shorts from 136.00's targets 133.01, Lows traded to 134.22 or 178 ish pips. This week's shorts from 136.00's targets 133.64.

GBP/USD

As written Thursday, longs target this week lower to middle 1.2400's. Actual target 1.2442.

SPX

Last week targets 3889. SPX closed at 3911. In 2 of the past 3 weeks, SPX traded perfectly to targets. This week's highs are located at 3960 Vs lows at 3671.

XAU/USD and XAU/EUR

Last week, XAU/USD targets highs at 1896.18 while XAU/EUR targets 1804.97. Both bottom at XAU/EUR 1717.58 and XAU/USD at 1787.88. XAU/USD ranged traded from 1816 to 1850 while XAU/EUR traded 1724 to 1758.

XAU/USD targets highs this week at 1857 and lows at 1808 for another dull trade week while XAU/EUR targets 1766 vs lows again at 1717.

10 Year Yield

Last week targets 3.59 then short to target 3.06.The 10 year traded to 3.31 and lows at 3.01. This week targets 3.38 Vs lows at 2.94.