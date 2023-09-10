Share:

The prevaling and vital market story remains the EUR/USD and DXY relationship. EUR/USD by itself at low 1.0700's trades deeply oversold and the downside for shorts is over and done. EUR/USD oversold is assisted this week by a complement of oversold EUR cross pairs as: EUR/CHF, EUR/CAD, EUR/NZD and EUR/AUD.

EUR/USD oversold dominates among EUR cross pairs as EM from the usual suspects as EUR/CZK, EUR/PLN, EUR/MYR, EUR/INR, EUR/KRW, EUR/RON, EUR/THB.

EUR/USD oversold refers to short, medium and long term averages from 1.0800's to 1.1500's and beyond. EUR/USD trades oversold from the 5, 10 and 14 year averages at 1.1200, 1.1500's and 1.2000's.

DXY and USD trades massive overbought by EM currencies as: USD/CNY, USD/CZK, USD/DKK, USD/THB, USD/HUF, USD/INR, USD/PLN, USD/RON, USD/SEK, USD/SGD, USD/ZAR.

DXY and USD trades overbought to USD/CAD and USD/JPY.

EUR/USD Vs DXY trades within 96 pips to the great crossover however DXY Vs the EUR/USD relationship trades at extreme DXY overbought and extremes to oversold EUR/USD. For the week, DXY will remain at 104.00's and 1.0700's for EUR/USD until distance is achieved to create wider trade ranges.

Since December 2022 and the EUR/USD break above 1.0500's, the trade strategy remained long EUR/USD and short DXY and USD currencies. The long EUR/USD and short DXY and USD currencies remains the strategy as the 1.0600's break is not expected and not anytime soon however this situation is vigorously monitored. The current view is DXY and USD Vs EUR/USD brought us to the brink.

The market implications for the big break radically changes present market arrangements as short XAU/USD, Stock markets, Yields, Metals, Oil.

Further into deeply oversold for EUR/USD, here’s levels: 1.0687, 1.0656, 1.0626 and 1.0596. EUR/USD downside prices are severely slowing and above averages will compress further if EUR/USD trades lower and this will prevent the 1.0600 break.

The week

EUR/USD big break and target for the week is 1.0809 on a break at 1.0778. Much higher for EUR/USD must break above 1.0839 then the range trades from 1.0839 to 1.0940 and 1.1105. The long term target remains 1.1033. EUR/USD above 1.0839 eliminates the pressure to the 1.6000 break.

DXY short, medium and long term trades deeply overbought at 105.00's.

Oversold GBP/USD bottoms at 1.2420. GBP/USD big break at 1.2590 then trades the range from 1.2590 to 1.2660. GBP/USD longs is the only trade available.

USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs

USD/JPY trades the range from 146.87 to overbought 148.79. USD/JPY 145.00's are blocked. EUR/JPY trades 157.40 to overbought 158.95. EUR/JPY 156.00's are blocked this week.

GBP/JPY trades 183.24 to 185.18 while CAD/JPY ranges from 107.29 to 109.23.

Finance Minister Suzuki was out last week with more bluster to USD/JPY levels. This is the same old story from decades past. The deeply conservative Japanese never changes.

GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD

GBPNZD from August . GBP/NZD shorts next week at 2.1485 and 2.1518 targets 2.1352, 2.1229, 2.1086. GBP/NZD traded lows Friday at 2.1097.

The GBP/NZD trade to target duration was 3 weeks and the same time frame as the last target trade. If memory serves, both trades were 5 and 600 pips profit.

GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD begins the week oversold and big break for higher are located at 2.1342 and 1.8262. The overall strategy is short as GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD target much lower levels.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD trade deeply oversold as well as EUR/AUD and GBP/AUD. EUR/AUD contains easily ability to trade 1.6800's and 1.6900 and 1.9700's for GBP/AUD.

GBP/CAD and EUR/CAD trade deeply oversold. As usual, GBP/CAD is the best trade in the CAD cross pair universe.

USD/CAD trades overbought however USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs are the preferred trades. The BOC reports USD/CAD to trade within the 1.3600 vicinity for the next month easily. USD/CAD 1.3600's translates to CAD/USD at 0.7300's.