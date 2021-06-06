EUR/USD's big line break as reported last Sunday was 1.2240 and EUR/USD traded to 1.2254 on Tuesday then dropped Thursday to 1.2163 for 91 pips. EUR/USD then bounced on NFP Friday from the 1.2105 support and traded to 1.2184 and 16 pips past our 1.2166 target.

USD/CAD from NFP dead stopped at 1.2071 and 10 pips from reported 1.2061 and held the 1.2183 to 1.2061 range while DXY dropped from 90.53 to 90.12 and held the 90.05 to 90.97 range. NFP trades were known 6 hours before the release. for 8 currency pairs. NFP facilitated the trades as the release was located inside the price.

While lazer beam focus on NFP for a 69 pip EUR/USD move, EUR/USD Thursday dropped 71 pips and without attention given. NFP long ago lost its credibility as a major event particularly as releases holds the vital 50,000 range as NFP did last Friday. Outside of the 50,000 range only then would prices trade more than its traditional 50 and 60 pips.

EUR/USD closed this week at 1.2165, last week at 1.2190 and 1.2180 three weeks ago. EUR/USD last month traded 200 pips from 1.1991 to 1.2200's while DXY traded 200 pips from 89.00 to 91.00. EUR/USD last week traded 148 pips while DXY traded 96 pips from 89.67 to 90.63.

The FX story for the past 4 weeks to range compression is located within the EUR/USD and DXY relationship and the problem is low and oversold DXY as DXY traded within the context of vital 90.24 and hasn't strayed far enough to allow other currency pairs to move significantly. The only winners to big moves was wide rangers GBP/NZD, EUR/NZD and GBP/AUD as all traded 3 and 400 pip weeks.

EUR/USD vital high/ low break this week is located at 1.2114 while DXY closed at 90.13 and 9 pips from 90.24.

Last week's EUR/USD 1.2240 is now 1.2234 and a 6 pip drop from 1.2240. Overall averages are moving against EUR/USD to move higher however slowly. Below 1.2114 targets 1.2054 and 26 pips short of EUR/USD's next big break below at 1.2028 and 1.2020.

The target from short 1.2214 and 1.2224 is located at 1.2134. EUR/USD big decision from 1.2134 is either break 1.2114 to travel lower or trades higher to 1.2174.

USD/CAD matches EUR/USD from long 1.2029 and 1.2021 to target 1.2201 on a break of 1.2179, 1.2184 and 1.2199.

GBP/USD and USD/CAD as the only currency pairs beside wide rangers to maintain ability to move far and wide yet neither pair has shown any performace to move significantly. USD/CAD ranged last week 125 pips to GBP/USD's 150. A larger move for USD/CAD is located above 1.2305 and GBP/USD below 1.3975. Both would benefit if EUR/GBP breaks higher at 0.8670 then USD/CAD trades higher and GBP/USD lower.

JPY cross pairs again begins the week at neutral to overbought and caught between the EUR/USD and DXY movement problem. USD/JPY closed within 100 pips of its big point for lower at 108.43.

Overall, yet another range week ahead.