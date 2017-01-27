FX Sweep: Has the Dollar pullback ended? [Video]
In today’s FXSweep segment, Steve Jarvis, Senior Technical Analyst at TraderMade, and Zak Mir, Technical Analyst, Tip TV discuss the next move in the US dollar index and key technical patterns on S&P 500, FTSE 100, Oil, Gold and other major forex pairs.
Key topics discussed in this segment are:
Has Gold resumed the larger downtrend?
Will GBP/USD break above the double bottom neckline?
The next major level on the S&P 500
Is the correction in the EUR/USD over?
USD/JPY nearing the double bottom neckline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.