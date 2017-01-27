FX Sweep: Has the Dollar pullback ended? [Video]

In today’s FXSweep segment, Steve Jarvis, Senior Technical Analyst at TraderMade, and Zak Mir, Technical Analyst, Tip TV discuss the next move in the US dollar index and key technical patterns on S&P 500, FTSE 100, Oil, Gold and other major forex pairs.

Key topics discussed in this segment are:

Has Gold resumed the larger downtrend?

Will GBP/USD break above the double bottom neckline?

The next major level on the S&P 500

Is the correction in the EUR/USD over?

USD/JPY nearing the double bottom neckline.