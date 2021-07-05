Looking at the single currency baskets, I believe that most are mid-range and offer little in the way of trading opportunities going into the open. However, I have a mild bearish bias on CHF and a mild bullish bias on JPY. Overlaying this onto the charts, we could see a move lower in CHF towards 119.32 to then form a bullish Gartley pattern.
EUR/USD bulls step in and target a retest of the M-formation's neckline. Hourly H&S may also be in play for the bullish conviction. While the target area was achieved, there was always the risk of the price stalling along the way.
GBP/USD buyers flirt with short-term key resistance line after Friday’s recovery from mid-April lows. The cable pair seesaws around 1.3830 inside a falling wedge bullish chart pattern on the daily play. The further losses are envisioned.
XRP price continued to rally. Ripple has been on a slow uptrend as it ended a consolidation phase and is entering a high probability reversal zone. If the bullish swings continue, Ripple is likely to enter this area and create a local top.
NYSE:AMC has been spinning its tires in the mud over the past week as the recent short squeeze attempt seems to have stalled for the time being. On Thursday, shares of AMC extended its losses and fell by 4.34% to close the first trading day of the second half of 2021 at $54.22.