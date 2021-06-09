Outlook

FX rates are moving in such a narrow range that trend-followers are tearing out their hair and beating their chests in despair. Only the news-driven hourly traders can hope to make any gains in a congestive market like this. We think we see a developing bias toward dollar-buying against most currencies, even surprising ones like the pound and CAD. But it’s weak.

The current forecast for tomorrow’s CPI is 3.5%, the biggest jump since 1993. So why is the 10-year yield falling and to the lowest since March? And FRED reports the 10-year breakeven at 2.36%, down from 2.54% a month ago on May 10. This may be the triumph of the Fed’s power to convince the Big Bank analysts of its transitory inflation narrative, but quick, try to remember the last time the markets bought into a Fed narrative so completely. It’s as rare as hen’s teeth and we are skeptical.

One cause may be total, utter confusion about inflation as a phenomenon. The current generation has never experienced any real inflation and only us old war horses know how to spell Paul Volcker’s name. They may be forgiven, since the current data is a confusing mess, like the JOLTS report. As noted above, job openings rose by 9.286 million in April, more than forecast. Trading Economics reports the number of hires rose by 69 thousand to 6.075 million, while total separations including quits, layoffs and discharges, and other separations increased by 324 thousand to 5.760 million.

Wolf Street calls it madly screwed up when 15.4 million people are still claiming unemployment benefits under all programs and the BLS considers 9.3 million people “unemployed.” Example: “in manufacturing, unfilled job openings spiked for the second month in a row, to 851,000, and compared to April 2019 were up by a stunning 83%, or by 388,000 jobs…. This comes after two decades of complaints that American companies have offshored manufacturing jobs to cheap countries.”

One contribution to a solution is to question the data. Do those jobs really exist, especially in manufacturing? The Bureau of Labor Statistics offers that data is collected from telephone calls and websites. We don’t doubt the sincerity of the data collectors, but we can doubt the companies responding to those calls from the pesky government. On the other side, all those “unemployed” include plenty of scammers, and besides, benefits are being cut off early in many states and end in September, anyway.

Does that mean 9.3 unemployed million people will be available for those 9.3 million jobs? No, of course not, since skill levels will not match, but you must admit it’s a little weird for the number of unemployed to match the number of jobs almost exactly. Even if every opening met an appropriate worker, we would still have a lot of unemployment, since the BLS measures do no include hundreds of thousands permanently discouraged and not eligible to be counted under any category.

We need to get a better grip on the job situation. If the Fed has anything the BLS is not telling us, we’d like to know, because clearly this data doesn’t make sense. Two oddball scenarios pop into mind. First, the number of jobs keeps climbing while the number of unemployed does not fall by much and due only to benefits ending. That just moves the hapless from one BLS box to another. The so-called unemployment rate may not move much, but everyone knows better. We never report the published unemployment rate anyway because it’s arrant and obvious nonsense. The other scenario is that jobs do keep increasing and as the pandemic wanes and kids go back to school, those newly back in the labor force start numbering 2 million, or three. Per month.

This is the demand-driving case for inflation. We wouldn’t see it until October, probably, but let’s say much of the supply obstacles get fixed by then, only to be replaced by authentic consumer demand. Home Depot and furniture stores lose business, but clothes shoes and pocketbooks go way up, not to mention school supplies. Most importantly, what does the average Joe expect inflation to be? We already hear complaints about food. If inflation becomes a mindset, the Fed will be in a pickle. It may have convinced the Big Bank analysts of its inflation narrative, but it won’t work with the average consumer who is actually forking over the money.

We can celebrate that the market is not going data-mad and extrapolating a single number to a wild and improbable annualized rate, but avoiding hysteria is not the same thing as a sane and reasonable interpretation. For that we would have to go through the price components item-by-item. For example, the price of facemasks has fallen from as much as $10 apiece to $1 or less, along with other pandemic-related gear (except needles), but as we noted recently, we don’t yet know how the housing market is going to shake out (rentals vs. home prices) or that silly used-car bump. If we really do believe in the reflation trade, we must expect oil prices to stay over $70 and maybe go again to that awful $100 and spreading out from there to every nook and cranny.

Then there is the end of jobless benefits and government stimulus checks. The American consumer is predictable, buying when the mood strikes but also re-organizing personal finances over the past year (paying down debt, for example). There is a real possibility that the consumer will not get the inflation mindset, and the Fed is counting on that more than actual prices moving in the expected manner.

If the inflation mindset is avoided, analysts point out that TIPS lose their allure and the investing class will move back to regular yielding paper, driving prices up and yields down. This seems to be the bet that the fixed income gang is making today–for the summer. Come the fall when all those jobless benefits vanish and workers start answering the jobs-available ads, we may well get the real deal in genuine inflation. And by then we will have the infrastructure bill and jobs galore. The Fed will have bought some time.

So here’s the scenario: the inflation number tomorrow is high but the market ignores it, having discounted price rises to one-time effects that will be transitory. Risk-off becomes the flavor of the day again and last for several months, with another milestone at the August central bank meeting at Jackson Hole. But by September/October, real inflation starts showing up again, partly as a function of the jobs situation normalizing, and the Fed starts to think about thinking about tapering. The earlier expectation was for this to appear at the Sept FOMC but now we see it postponed to Oct/Nov. If the dollar is going to slide on risk off all summer, it can turn around in the fall as conventional analysis gets a grip again–higher inflation-expectations-driven yields, higher currency.

We hardly ever try to forecast this far out, but then, we hardly ever have such a confusing and unprecedented combination of factors. Notice that we are not even mentioning the ECB policy meeting tomorrow or that some countries will lead the Fed in tapering. As a rule, it’s relative yields that count, not a single country’s, but the US economy is central to everything and everyone else.

Tidbits: In the context of the sure-to-be-lengthy 15% minimum corporate tax saga, in April, the press reported that 55 big companies paid no taxes at all. Now we see that recently disclosed IRS data analyzed by ProPublica shows the top 25 earners in the US paid practically no taxes and at a rate of less than 1% (Bezos) or less than 3% (Musk),

There is the usual problem with this kind of data of failing to distinguish between income and wealth. CBS reports “the ProPublica report focuses on what it calls the "true tax rate," which it defines as how much in taxes were paid by the wealthiest Americans annually versus the estimated growth in their wealth during that time. For instance, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos paid $1.4 billion in personal federal taxes between 2006 to 2018 on $6.5 billion he reported in income, while his wealth increased by $127 billion during that same period. By ProPublica's calculation, that reflects a true tax rate of 1.1%.

“But some tax experts noted that the analysis compares what they say are apples to oranges: income versus wealth. The IRS collects taxes on earned income and income received through stock sales, dividends and other income provided by investments – it doesn't levy taxes on unrealized gains or the paper value of a person's assets.” Never mind; we all know that tax loopholes are available only to the rich.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!