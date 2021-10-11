US bonds yield 10-year bond yields are now pushing through the 1.60 en route towards the 1.75 zone following on from a reasonably strong Non-farm Payroll read last week. Solid numbers and some decent revisions have pretty much confirmed that the Fed will begin its easing back of its bond purchasing programme at their next meeting on November 3rd. The Fed funds futures are now pricing in an interest rate rise in the US by the end of next year. Whilst there is upward rate pressure on most of the G8 economies, the US will be the bell-weather and the greenback should remain reasonably well supported. The yield differentials between the US and the low yielders should not be ignored. USDJPY is now rightly at 3-year highs. The Euro bond rates are still in negative territory weighing on the single currency.
The EURUSD has now breached weekly structural support seen at 1.1600. Price is now trading just below the weekly 200 EMA. This level should act as mighty resistance on the way up so the risk-reward play is clearly in favour to the downside. The next support is now seen at 1.47750 but with further capitulation likely into the 1.1350 zone.
The FX is showing clear signs of 'risk on' which means stocks should go bid. 'Risk on' often supports the higher-yielding, commodity currencies such as the CAD and the AUD. The JPY, the low yielding funding currency usually gets sold when market players take on more risk. And that’s exactly what we are seeing on the currency momentum meter below. Strong CAD and AUD and weak JPY and CHF.
Trading involves the possibility of financial loss. Only trade with money that you are prepared to lose, you must recognise that for factors outside your control you may lose all of the money in your trading account. Many forex brokers also hold you liable for losses that exceed your trading capital. So you may stand to lose more money than is in your account. ForexSignals.com takes not responsibility for loss incurred as a result of our trading signals. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making a the decision to copy our trades on your own account. We have no knowledge on the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade. You must make your own financial decisions, we take no responsibility for money made or lost as a result of our signals or advice on forex related products on this website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds
EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebounds amid worsening mood. Mixed concerns relating to Fed tapering, US-China and soaring energy costs dent risk appetite. Light trading can restrict intraday moves.
GBP/USD battles 1.3650 amid hawkish BOE, USD rebound
GBP/USD is battling 1.3650 amid a mixed market mood. The US dollar finds support from elevated Treasury yields and US-China jitters. Hawkish BOE and Brexit woes test the sterling against majors.
XAU/USD remains stuck in range above $1750 amid light trading
Gold price has reversed Friday’s gains, now posting small losses in the European session, as the worsening market mood keeps the buoyant tone intact around the safe-haven US dollar.
Three reasons why Polygon's MATIC token is targeting $300
MATIC price has been in a consolidation phase for nearly four months, giving rise to a gigantic bullish pattern. As Polygon approaches a breakout point, investors can expect the altcoin to shoot into the stratosphere.
Wall Street Week Ahead: No jobs, no taper, no rally. Can earnings change things?
Equity markets are treading water on Friday with little in the way of strong direction after a weak employment report. This bad number (194k versus 500k expected) has a silver lining in that it may allow the Fed to delay tapering its stimulus program which the equity market has become increasingly reliant on.