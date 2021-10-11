US bonds yield 10-year bond yields are now pushing through the 1.60 en route towards the 1.75 zone following on from a reasonably strong Non-farm Payroll read last week. Solid numbers and some decent revisions have pretty much confirmed that the Fed will begin its easing back of its bond purchasing programme at their next meeting on November 3rd. The Fed funds futures are now pricing in an interest rate rise in the US by the end of next year. Whilst there is upward rate pressure on most of the G8 economies, the US will be the bell-weather and the greenback should remain reasonably well supported. The yield differentials between the US and the low yielders should not be ignored. USDJPY is now rightly at 3-year highs. The Euro bond rates are still in negative territory weighing on the single currency.

The EURUSD has now breached weekly structural support seen at 1.1600. Price is now trading just below the weekly 200 EMA. This level should act as mighty resistance on the way up so the risk-reward play is clearly in favour to the downside. The next support is now seen at 1.47750 but with further capitulation likely into the 1.1350 zone.

The FX is showing clear signs of 'risk on' which means stocks should go bid. 'Risk on' often supports the higher-yielding, commodity currencies such as the CAD and the AUD. The JPY, the low yielding funding currency usually gets sold when market players take on more risk. And that’s exactly what we are seeing on the currency momentum meter below. Strong CAD and AUD and weak JPY and CHF.