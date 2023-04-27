Share:

As DXY achieved 114.00 highs in September 2022, USD/JPY traded to 151.00's and since dropped 2400 pips to 127.00's by January 2023 or 2400 pips in 4 months. DXY dropped 1300 pips in 5 months to 100.83 lows from 114.00's.

Traditional currency cycles run 2400 to 2500 pips. As USD/JPY traded 1 full cycle, DXY traded 1/2. The Japanese and BOJ understand the 2400 pip cycles and they factor the cycle on a daily basis.

The BOJ on this day views USD/JPY as 123.10 - 145.44 or 2234 pips. The cycle is then condensed as 140.70 - 127.25 or 1345 pips and matches DXY's 1/2 cycle at 1300 pips.

The BOJ 6 billion JPY intervention from September to October 2022 ensured cycle beginning and completion as the BOJ embarked on an interest rate raise cycle to Japanese Call Rates. The Ministry of Finance termed the intervention as an equilibrium operation.

USD/JPY big line is located at 134.45. USD/JPY 136.00 lines are drooping against USD/JPY current price. Those lines at 136.02, 136.41 and 136.88 will continue to drop as USD/JPY falls futher.

USD/JPY bottoms are located at 132.00's at 132.88 and 132.48. Overall, USD/JPY ranges from 132.00's to 134.00's and 134.00's to 136.00;s. Long at 132.00's and short 136.00's.

USD/PLN from March 28 and April 5 achieved target at 4.1423 from 4.3400's. The trade ran +1900 pips in about 25 trade days.

GBP/USD's big line break above at 1.2587 targets 1.2729.

USD/CAD traded 1.3900 tops while DXY traded 114.00's. Overbought USD/CAD targets easily 1.3400's.

AUD/USD oversold matches massive oversold AUD/CHF and AUD/EUR while oversold NZD/USD also matches to oversold NZD/CHF and NZD/EUR.

No excitement to GBP/CHF nor EUR/CHF however CAD/CHF trades massive oversold.

DXY's 50 year monthly average at 99.00's won't trade anytime within the next weeks. The best we see is trade to low 100.00's. From current DXY and EUR/USD prices, DXY must drop to 100.63 in order for EUR/USD to break 1.1134 and trade higher.