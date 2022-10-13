Judging by today's price movements to currencies, stock markets and XAU/USD, the Inflation release will report as a no movement dud. If Inflation wasn't on the docket then prices today would trade as a repeat of yesterday for a vast majority of currencies, stock markets and Gold. Required for movements is an off sync announcement.

EUR/USD today must break 0.9696 and 0.9701 to target 0.9745 then short. GBP/USD targets 1.1120 and 1.1124. GBP/USD Bottom must break 1.1028 to target 1.1008 and 0.9656 for EUR/USD.

XAU/USD solid bottoms today at 1659.97 and 1659.09 while above targets are located at 1676.67, 1678.75 and 1680.78. Bottom targets for XAU/USD must break 1669.94 and 1668.32.

GBP/USD and GBP cross pairs outperformed EUR and all currencies this week. GBP/USD and GBP cross pairs will remain big performers next week.

GBP/JPY below bottoms are located at 161.64 and 161.51. GBP/JPY topside targets 163.28 and 163.39. GBP/JPY regularly trades 2 and 300 pip days. No different for next week.

Don't dismiss GBP/CHF as GBP/CHF trades almost pip for pip to GBP/USD. GBP/CHF bottoms today are located at 1.0987 and 1.0876 while above targets 1.1092 and 1.1099 then short.

GBP/AUD above targets 1.7722 and 1.7730 then short while bottoms are located at 1.7552 and 1.7463.

USD/CHF below targets 0.9937 and 0.9920.

EUR/USD weekly trade

Long from 0.9687 and 0.9678 to target 0.9829. Lows achieved 0.9669 and highs at 0.9774 for +96 pips. Target remains open.

DXY 113.53 target traded to 113.60.

Next week

EUR/USD ranges next week from 0.9722 - 0.9679 and expected close Friday at 0.9703 for longs next week. Count every 26 and 27 pips for EUR/USD targets higher and lower.

DXY targets next week 113.88. Count every 29 pips to forecast targets to 114.00's with a top now at 114.75. Count every 29 pips for bottom forecasts to 111.27.

Massive oversold AUD/USD must trade to minimum 0.6395. Any price below remains severely oversold and long only strategy.

NZD/USD must trade to minimum 0.5653. Same as AUD, any price below remain deeply oversold and long is the only trade.

Overbought USD/CHF, USD/CAD and USD/JPY follow overbought DXY. USD/JPY trades from 145.74 to 148.00's while USD/CAD targets easily low 1.3700's.

GBP/JPY higher and close just below 163.18 then short for next week. Nothing special exists to GBP/JPY except wide ranges but no significant breaks expected.

EUR/JPY targets next week low 141.00'swhile AUD/JPY trades below vital 93.16 and NZD/JPY 83.18.

Massive overbought EUR/AUD targets 1.5200's easily from 1.5400's.

DXY 300 pip ranges dictates movements.

SPX

From current 3500;s, the 5 year average approaches at 3300.'s and a significant break to target much lower prices.