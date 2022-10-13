Judging by today's price movements to currencies, stock markets and XAU/USD, the Inflation release will report as a no movement dud. If Inflation wasn't on the docket then prices today would trade as a repeat of yesterday for a vast majority of currencies, stock markets and Gold. Required for movements is an off sync announcement.
EUR/USD today must break 0.9696 and 0.9701 to target 0.9745 then short. GBP/USD targets 1.1120 and 1.1124. GBP/USD Bottom must break 1.1028 to target 1.1008 and 0.9656 for EUR/USD.
XAU/USD solid bottoms today at 1659.97 and 1659.09 while above targets are located at 1676.67, 1678.75 and 1680.78. Bottom targets for XAU/USD must break 1669.94 and 1668.32.
GBP/USD and GBP cross pairs outperformed EUR and all currencies this week. GBP/USD and GBP cross pairs will remain big performers next week.
GBP/JPY below bottoms are located at 161.64 and 161.51. GBP/JPY topside targets 163.28 and 163.39. GBP/JPY regularly trades 2 and 300 pip days. No different for next week.
Don't dismiss GBP/CHF as GBP/CHF trades almost pip for pip to GBP/USD. GBP/CHF bottoms today are located at 1.0987 and 1.0876 while above targets 1.1092 and 1.1099 then short.
GBP/AUD above targets 1.7722 and 1.7730 then short while bottoms are located at 1.7552 and 1.7463.
USD/CHF below targets 0.9937 and 0.9920.
EUR/USD weekly trade
Long from 0.9687 and 0.9678 to target 0.9829. Lows achieved 0.9669 and highs at 0.9774 for +96 pips. Target remains open.
DXY 113.53 target traded to 113.60.
Next week
EUR/USD ranges next week from 0.9722 - 0.9679 and expected close Friday at 0.9703 for longs next week. Count every 26 and 27 pips for EUR/USD targets higher and lower.
DXY targets next week 113.88. Count every 29 pips to forecast targets to 114.00's with a top now at 114.75. Count every 29 pips for bottom forecasts to 111.27.
Massive oversold AUD/USD must trade to minimum 0.6395. Any price below remains severely oversold and long only strategy.
NZD/USD must trade to minimum 0.5653. Same as AUD, any price below remain deeply oversold and long is the only trade.
Overbought USD/CHF, USD/CAD and USD/JPY follow overbought DXY. USD/JPY trades from 145.74 to 148.00's while USD/CAD targets easily low 1.3700's.
GBP/JPY higher and close just below 163.18 then short for next week. Nothing special exists to GBP/JPY except wide ranges but no significant breaks expected.
EUR/JPY targets next week low 141.00'swhile AUD/JPY trades below vital 93.16 and NZD/JPY 83.18.
Massive overbought EUR/AUD targets 1.5200's easily from 1.5400's.
DXY 300 pip ranges dictates movements.
SPX
From current 3500;s, the 5 year average approaches at 3300.'s and a significant break to target much lower prices.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
EUR/USD clings to gains above 0.9700 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward mid-0.9700s during the European trading hours. The renewed dollar weakness seems to be helping the pair push higher as investors gear up for the September CPI inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD extends recovery toward 1.1150
GBP/USD has advanced to a fresh session high near 1.1150 on Thursday. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment ahead of the US CPI data seems to be weighing on the dollar and helping the pair gather bullish momentum. Investors keep a close eye on the UK gilt markets.
Gold climbs above $1,670 as US yields edge lower
Gold has gained traction after having dropped below $1,670 earlier in the day and advanced toward $1,680. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased daily gains ahead of the US CPI data, allowing XAU/USD to stay in positive territory.
Crypto.com price continues to drop despite making bullish fundamental strides
Crypto.com price shows little response to the fundamental developments that are surrounding the company. This lack of response can be attributed to the current market conditions, which are largely bearish.
US September CPI Preview: Monthly core inflation is the figure to watch Premium
Investors expect the headline annual CPI to decline to 8.1% from 8.3% in August. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen edging higher to 6.5% from 6.3% in the same period.