The 10 year JGB yield began the week at 0.426 and range traded from 0.433 to 0.414 or 0.019 and a 1.9% move. The US 10 year yield traded 3.682 to 3.854 or 0.17 and a stronger percentage move than the JGB 10 year. The US 10 year to JGB 10 year operates and trades perfectly and as intended.

No imperative exists for the BOJ to change or tweak the YCC policy. To change or tweak YCC destroys the policy entirely from its implementation since 2016. The tolerance bands from 0.5 to minus 0.5 are perfect. Plenty of room exists for economic protections to either a boom or bust period. The BOJ is well prepared for either event.

The tolerance bands are the vital aspects to YCC and credits to its enormous success. The tolerance bands allowed the JGB yield curve to travel from flat to a current and perfect upslope.

The number minus 0.1 as outlined by the BOJ is also perfect. USD/JPY within the context of YCC is operating perfectly within the JGB yield curve.

Why YCC works for the Japanese is because of the small numbers involved. Only takes a few points for example to move USD/JPY and JPY/USD in relation to yields and interest rates. Its impossible for the Fed and ECB to adopt YCC as a policy due to higher priced yields, wider range movements and higher costs to bond purchases.

As Inflation achieved the long standing 2% target and YCC's success, the BOJ road for the future is do nothing and don't touch the policies finally working. The only aspect to harm the Japanese economy is the proposed Consumption tax. Historically, the Japanese political system is madly in love with higher taxes.

Next week

GBP/JPY 174.83, 176.61, 178.02 and 179.57 are levels at the 33, 34, 35 and 36 year monthly averages. GBP/JPY traveled beyond the bounds of overbought and extraordinary. GBP/JPY's eventual turn lower could trade 1000 pips without much effort.

GBP/USD traded yesterday to 1.2698 highs on a target at 1.2731. GBP/USD traded within 33 pips to touch the target. Only 3 big levels are vital to GBP/USD: 1.2401, 1.2598 and 1.2849. GBP/USD must trade above 1.2669 to trade 1.2700's and target.

EUR/USD's situation is similar to GBP/USD as 3 important levels exist at 1.0756, 1.0925 and 1.1113.

Strategies for EUR/USD and GBP/USD remain long only.

AUD/USD trades 0.6914 to 0.6701 or 213 pips. AUD/USD's 2 vital breaks to travel lower are located at 0.6889 and 0.6852. Overbought AUD/USD targets easily 0.6748.

The overall currency market strategy is short USD and long EUR, GBP and non USD. DXY and USD/JPY are severely holding progress as both trade severely overbought from a short and long term perspective.

Inflation remained above 4% for the past 28 months against Powell's 7 and 8 raises. Powell says the 2% target may hit by 2025 or another 2 years of higher Inflation Rates. Without Powell raises, Inflation would've traveled lower on its own volition. The Fed rendered the Inflation situation far worse than imagined.

GBP/NZD from 2.0600's traded to 2.0341 this week. Next stop: 2.0313 and 2.0219 then much lower.

GBP/CAD's target at 1.6833 easily achieved target and traded highs to 1.6885 from Sunday start at 1.6770. GBP/CAD travels short for next week.

EUR/CAD also achieved 1.4400's target from week beginning at 1.4330. EUR/CAD 1.4482 decides longs and shorts.

USD/CZK from Sunday: USD/CZK below 22.0727 targets 21.9990, 21.9254 and 21.7780. USD/CZK broke 22.0727 to trade lows at 21.8605 and +2122 pips.

ADD USD/CZK and EUR/AUD's target at 1.5900's to the 12 and 14,000 pips profit since December / January. And all easy trades.

EUR/AUD higher must break 1.,6057 and GBP/AUD 1.8511. GBP/AUD long standing target at 1.8200 and 1.8300's traded to lows this week at 1.8498 from highs at 1.9100's. EUR/AUD and GBP/AUD both trade massive oversold.