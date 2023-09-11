Share:

The start of the new trading week saw the USDJPY pair lose close to 0.5%, as investors reacted to comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Ueda, who for the first time openly mentioned the possibility of implementing slightly more hawkish monetary measures effectively exiting the negative interest rate zone. Ueda said that he is focusing on a "quiet exit" from monetary easing, and that the BOJ will have enough information by the end of 2023 to assess whether wages will continue to rise. This sent Japanese 10-year bond yields to their highest levels since 2014 and the USDJPY pair to last week's low. As the situation remains quite volatile, investors will be watching inflation data from the US this week, which could be the final key element in defining whether the Fed will halt the interest rate hike cycle as speculation surrounding the upcoming decision continues to increase. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said she is confident of a soft landing for the US economy, while others believe that the Fed will not implement a hike at the September meeting and will give more serious thought to whether one will still be needed. While the pair has been trading in a range for quite some time, this recent news may cause a rebalancing in the market and may give some hope to investors hoping for a recovery of the Yen.