FX Daily Wrap-Up: USD Boosted by JOLTS

Tuesday´s macro summary:

· Australia's July NAB business confidence boosted to near highest since May 2010 (only marginally higher 3 months ago)

· New Zealand’s monthly inflation gauge lifted 0.4% m/m in July

· China's July trade balance comes above expectations, but both imports and exports disappoint

· Swiss unemployment rate unchanged at 3.2%

· Disappointing trade balance figures out of Germany, not reflected on trade balance surplus, drop in exports weighed

· June JOLTS job openings 6163K vs 5700K expected Record high, Prior was 5666K (revised to 5702), Quits 3134 vs 3206 prior

· Trump threatens "fire and fury" if North Korea escalates threat. • China vows to enforce UN curbs on N.Korea as Trump praises cohesion

· US NFIB Business Optimism for July comes at 105.2 vs 103.60 prev

· According to lawmakers, debt ceiling bill unlikely to pass US House

· South African President Jacob Zuma survives confidence vote S.Africa's Rand near one-month low

· OPEC meeting (ongoing): Confidence laggards will increase commitment towards oil cut deal

· U.S. crude oil stockpiles fall 7.8 mln bbls-API

Wednesday's macro focus:

· 0.30 GMT Aus Westpac consumer sentiment, 1.30 GMT Aus Home loans

· 1.30 GMT China's inflation data (CPI, PPI)

· 6 GMT Prel Jap machine tool orders

· 8 GMT Italian industrial production)

· 12.15 GMT Housing stats, 12.30 GMT building permits

· 12.30 GMT US prelim nonfarm productivity, prelim unit costs q/q

· 14.30 GMT US crude oil inventories

In focus this week:

· Bank of England‘ s Inflation report parliamentary hearing, US Crude oil inventories and Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting headline Wednesday, along with China’s CPI

· UK manufacturing production and the US jobless claims and Fed’s Dudley (voter) speech are due Thursday.

· RBA’s governor Lowe’s speech, French and German CPI and the US CPI are due on Friday. Fed’s Kashkari (voter) and Fed’s Kaplan (voter) speeches are also due.

Currency summaries:

EUR/USD

· EUR/USD retests post US NFP low of 1.1729 but fails to find acceptance below.

· First time 20-sma breaks below 200-sma in the hourly since June 23rd (warning sign for ultra bulls)

· Overall risk off flows (when comparing Gold and SP valuations) remain EUR/USD supportive

· Technicals and deteriorating DE vs US 10y yield spread hints bounces to be met with grateful selle rs

GBP/USD

· Remains under constant pressure since last week's dovish turn on BoE policy decision (weak UK GROWTH OUTLOOK, lower confidence on rate rises)

· 4 consecutive days of impulsive selling, US JOLTS report worsens picture for interest of bottom pickers

· Latest drop saw increase in daily volume, with sellers well in control based on NY close and POC at 1.3033 (to be taken out for buyers to gain further ground)

· The depreciation in the exchange rate in sync with lower yield spreads UK vs US

· Theresa May expected to harden up her Brexit negotiating position

USD/JPY

· Resilient Yen despite US JOLTS report

· Decline now faces origin of strong demand post last Friday's US NFP btw 110-110.15/20

· Relatively low VIX should contain depreciation around 110.00 psychological round number

· Neither US vs JP yield spreads nor yield curve support much lower levels

· Break below 110.00 may be seen as opportunity to build long-sided business, US CPI on Friday key

AUD/USD

· Average daily range extremely tight circa 50 pips for the last 2 day (summer doldrums)

· Break of post US NF low from last Friday at 0.7893 strongly rejected

· Daily candle close ends on Doji (indecision)

· Today's China trade data key for next directional bias

NZD/USD

· Constant downward pressure (3-day losing streak) on USD merits

· P air closes below 200-sma on the H4 chart (first time since May 20th)

· POC left behind at 0.7350/60, suggesting bounces to be met with strong selling commitment

· Next directional bias dependent on RBNZ meeting on Thursday NZ morning time, with no change in OCR expected but dovish rhetoric anticipated

USD/CAD

· Choppy Oil currently not a major driver for pair, bullish movement driven by USD strength

· Price action looks toppish on multiple failures to clear 1.27 barrier

· Reuters reporting l ight volumes as traders extend holiday w/e in Canada

· Break of 1.2650 or 1.27 to determine next directional shift

OPTION EXPIRIES

Option expiries for Aug9 at NY cut 10:00ET, via DTCC:

· EUR/USD: $1.1600(E1.38bn), $1.1700(E567mn), $1.1725(E692mn), $1.1850(E513mn), $1.1900 (E380mn)

· GBP/USD: $1.2975-85(Gbp404mn)

· USD/JPY: Y109.75($502mn), Y110.00(E849mn), Y110.45-50($436mn)

· EUR/JPY: Y130.29-30(E561mn), Y132.00(E379mn)