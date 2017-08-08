FX Daily Wrap-Up: USD Boosted by JOLTS

Ivan Delgado
Ivan Delgado FXStreet

 

Tuesday´s macro summary:

·        Australia's July NAB business confidence boosted to near highest since May 2010 (only marginally higher 3 months ago)
·        New Zealand’s monthly inflation gauge lifted 0.4% m/m in July
·        China's July trade balance comes above expectations, but both imports and exports disappoint
·        Swiss unemployment rate unchanged at 3.2%
·        Disappointing trade balance figures out of Germany, not reflected on trade balance surplus, drop in exports weighed
·        June JOLTS job openings 6163K vs 5700K expected Record high, Prior was 5666K (revised to 5702), Quits 3134 vs 3206 prior
·        Trump threatens "fire and fury" if North Korea escalates threat. • China vows to enforce UN curbs on N.Korea as Trump praises cohesion
·        US NFIB Business Optimism for July comes at 105.2 vs 103.60 prev
·        According to lawmakers, debt ceiling bill unlikely to pass US House
·        South African President Jacob Zuma survives confidence vote S.Africa's Rand near one-month low
·        OPEC meeting (ongoing): Confidence laggards will increase commitment towards oil cut deal
·        U.S. crude oil stockpiles fall 7.8 mln bbls-API

 

Wednesday's macro focus:

·        0.30 GMT Aus Westpac consumer sentiment, 1.30 GMT Aus Home loans
·        1.30 GMT China's inflation data (CPI, PPI)
·         6 GMT Prel Jap machine tool orders
·         8 GMT Italian industrial production)
·        12.15 GMT Housing stats, 12.30 GMT building permits
·        12.30 GMT US prelim nonfarm productivity, prelim unit  costs q/q
·         14.30 GMT US crude oil inventories

 

In focus this week:

·         Bank of England‘ s Inflation report parliamentary hearing, US Crude oil inventories and Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting headline Wednesday, along with China’s CPI
·         UK manufacturing production and the US jobless claims and Fed’s  Dudley (voter) speech are due Thursday.
·         RBA’s governor Lowe’s speech, French and German CPI and the US CPI are due on Friday. Fed’s Kashkari (voter) and Fed’s Kaplan (voter) speeches are also due.

 

Currency summaries:

EUR/USD

·         EUR/USD retests post US NFP low of  1.1729 but fails to find acceptance below.
·         First time 20-sma breaks below 200-sma in the hourly since June 23rd (warning sign for ultra bulls)
·         Overall risk off flows (when comparing Gold and SP valuations) remain EUR/USD supportive
·        Technicals and deteriorating DE vs US 10y yield spread hints bounces to be met with grateful sellers

 

GBP/USD

·         Remains under constant pressure since last week's dovish turn on BoE policy decision (weak UK GROWTH OUTLOOK, lower confidence on rate rises)
·         4 consecutive days of impulsive selling, US JOLTS report worsens picture for interest of bottom pickers
·         Latest drop saw increase in daily volume, with sellers well in control based on NY close and POC at 1.3033 (to be taken out for buyers to gain further ground)
·         The depreciation in the exchange rate in sync with lower yield spreads UK vs US
·         Theresa May expected to harden up her Brexit negotiating position

 

USD/JPY

·         Resilient Yen despite US JOLTS report
·         Decline now faces origin of strong demand post last Friday's US NFP btw 110-110.15/20
·         Relatively low VIX should contain depreciation around 110.00 psychological round number
·         Neither US vs JP yield spreads nor yield curve support much lower levels
·         Break below 110.00 may be seen as opportunity to build long-sided business, US CPI on Friday key

 

AUD/USD

·         Average daily range extremely tight circa 50 pips for the last 2 day (summer doldrums)
·         Break of post US NF low from last Friday at 0.7893 strongly rejected
·         Daily candle close ends on Doji (indecision)
·         Today's China trade data key for next directional bias

 

NZD/USD

·         Constant downward pressure (3-day losing streak) on USD merits
·         Pair closes below 200-sma on the H4 chart (first time since May 20th)
·         POC left behind at 0.7350/60, suggesting bounces to be met with strong selling commitment
·         Next directional bias dependent on RBNZ meeting on Thursday NZ morning time, with no change in OCR expected but dovish rhetoric anticipated

 

USD/CAD

·         Choppy Oil currently not a major driver for pair, bullish movement driven by USD strength
·         Price action looks toppish on multiple failures to clear 1.27 barrier
·         Reuters reporting light volumes as traders extend holiday w/e in Canada
·         Break of 1.2650 or 1.27 to determine next directional shift

 

OPTION EXPIRIES 

          Option expiries for Aug9 at NY cut 10:00ET, via DTCC:
·         EUR/USD: $1.1600(E1.38bn), $1.1700(E567mn), $1.1725(E692mn), $1.1850(E513mn), $1.1900 (E380mn)
·         GBP/USD: $1.2975-85(Gbp404mn)
·         USD/JPY: Y109.75($502mn), Y110.00(E849mn), Y110.45-50($436mn)
·         EUR/JPY: Y130.29-30(E561mn), Y132.00(E379mn)
·         EUR/GBP: Gbp0.8900(E420mn)

