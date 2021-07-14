Another upside surprise to US CPI brings all the focus to Fed Powell’s testimony later today. The US dollar should stay supported vs low yielders. The trend of high prices is also evident in the UK, but imminent tightening is unlikely, in turn limiting any boost to the pound. Another round of tapering by the Bank of Canada today should support its currency.

USD: High June CPI shifts focus to Powell’s testimony later today

Yet another upside surprise to the US CPI provided a boost to the dollar and put into question the current rather cautious FOMC guidance. With headline June US CPI reaching the highest level since 2008, question marks about its transitory nature and our view that headline CPI will stay above 4% through until 1Q22, all focus turns to Fed Powell’s testimony later today for possible hints of an upcoming taper (which should come by August Jackson Hole conference at the latest). With the Fed expected to start the QE tapering later this year and our economists’ view that the hiking cycle with start in 2H22 (with two rate hikes), the dollar downside vs the low yielding G10 FX (where central banks should remain cautious both this year and next) should be rather limited. While USD has been bid, NZD proved the exception overnight as the RBNZ hinted at the end of QE this month.

In Turkey, the CBT meets today and we expect the central bank to remain on hold given the recent upside surprise to inflation, the administrative price hikes and deteriorating inflation expectations. The CBT should also refrain from rate cuts in upcoming months and only focus on a measured cut once the base effects kick in in the last quarter of this year. The CBT refraining from easing should add some modest support to TRY today.

EUR: Dragged down by strong USD

The strong June US CPI reading sent EUR/USD below the 1.1800 level. While high price pressures should force the Fed to start earlier policy normalization vs its own current forecast, the ECB should remain cautious, in turn limiting the upside potential to EUR/USD.

In Sweden, the June CPI should normalize and continue declining below the 2% level, in line with the Riksbank's forecast that the spike in prices in 2Q was temporary. This should underline the cautious Riksbank bias and keep the central bank on the dovish end of the G10 central bank's spectrum. As a result, little support to SEK is expected from today’s inflation number.

GBP: High CPI does not necessary mean imminent BoE tightening

Following the wider trend, the UK June CPI surprised on the upside today, with June's headline reading reaching 2.5%YoY. The volatility in UK CPI numbers over the summer months should not come as a surprise and the currently high inflation should not necessarily point to imminent BoE tightening as CPI pressures are to calm down in 2022 (after peaking in 4Q, around 3%). This means a limited positive spillover into GBP today

CAD: We expect another round of tapering by the BoC today

The loonie was one of main victims of the post-US inflation USD rally, suffering again from some unwinding of carrying trades. While the general environment for a pro-cyclical currency like CAD remains unstable, we think the Bank of Canada should continue to provide support to the currency. As per our BoC meeting preview, we expect the BoC to taper asset purchases again today, from C$2bn to C$3bn per week, which is largely warranted by some very strong jobs numbers for June. We think this will fuel expectations that the BoC will conclude its QE program by the end of the year (which is our base case) and help CAD recover some of the recent losses today.

