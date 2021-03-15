Events this week, particularly the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, could encourage more settled conditions and a weaker dollar.

USD: A path forward for risk assets

It has been a volatile few weeks for risk assets and currency markets, largely led by the bond market sell-off. Bonds still look vulnerable – yet events this week could encourage more settled conditions and a weaker dollar. Wednesday’s FOMC is clearly the highlight of the week and our best guess is that Fed Chair Jay Powell finds a way not to rock the boat and avoid a disorderly sell-off in the US Treasury market. Announcing an extension of the Treasury exemptions in the Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR) would certainly help here. A mini exodus from emerging markets has also lifted the dollar recently and it will be important to see some calm return to EM local bond markets. Central banks of Brazil and Turkey delivering 50bp and 100bp rate hikes, respectively this week to shore up local currencies would be welcome and help the mood. And we note overnight that Chinese equity markets have under-performed again, this time as money market rates have spiked again on a seemingly insufficient addition of liquidity by the People's Bank of China. Yet the PBOC fine-tuning liquidity conditions to address local asset bubbles does not seem reason enough to prolong a global asset market correction, especially when Chinese activity data seems reasonably encouraging. Our call this week is that DXY could nudge ahead to the 92.20 in the early part of the week, but end the week closer to 91.20 – all going well.

EUR: Third wave blues

European politicians are being forced to take the unwelcome step of renewing lockdowns as the recent spike in Covid-19 cases points to a third wave coming through this spring. While we are bullish EUR on the view of a better external environment, European lockdowns being extended through 2Q will clearly take their toll on the single currency. Weekend German elections also point to some political volatility later this year. As an aside, the latest positioning data did show speculators substantially reducing net EUR longs, pointing to a more balanced market. If 1.1830 was an important low for EUR/USD last week then we would not want to see EUR/USD trading down below 1.1900/1910 through the early part of this week – yet it feels like the EUR will stay pressured short term.

GBP: Holding up well

Events on the continent appear (so far anyway) in stark contrast to the UK’s declining case numbers and vaccine programme. EUR/GBP to press 0.8540/50.

SEK: Focus on Swedish CPI

EUR/SEK has been quiet this year. Today sees February CPI with CPIF rising back to 1.8% year-on-year. A dovish Riksbank will look through this though. In terms of the Scandies, we favour Norway's krone and EUR/NOK to 9.90 on the Norges Bank meeting on Thursday.

