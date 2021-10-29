Lagarde's attempts to push back against the market's tightening expectations yesterday proved unsuccessful, but the EUR/USD rally should not extend through the pivotal 1.1700 level. A lack of market trust in central bank communication is a hot topic also in Australia, as the RBA did not intervene to defend its April '24 target, sending yields higher.

USD: Recent downtrend looks unsustainable

The dollar has partly recovered some of yesterday’s losses, which were triggered by rising post-ECB hawkish bets, and which pushed EUR/USD higher – dragging some other USD-crosses along – and possibly the soft 3Q US growth data (2.0% QoQ). Some shrinking in the US-Eurozone policy divergence is clearly in focus in the FX market now, but also something we struggle to see as sustainable. As discussed in the section below, we think markets have gone too far in pricing ECB tightening. On the other hand, the current pricing for two rate hikes by the Fed in 2022 seems quite accurate in our view, if not a bit conservative considering how aggressive investors are betting on tightening in other developed countries.

Next week’s Fed meeting could be a turning point for the dollar if the tapering announcement is accompanied by clear hints that the focus is shifting to monetary tightening. For today, we could see some consolidation in USD crosses and potentially some small corrections in those currencies that enjoyed big runs yesterday. The US calendar includes personal spending and PCE data for September, both unlikely to trigger major market moves. DXY is currently testing 1-month lows around 93.30, but we are doubtful the bearish trend will extend below 93.00.

EUR: Post-ECB upside pressure may fade

ECB President Christine Lagarde surely did her part in trying to push back tightening expectations yesterday (here’s our economist’s review of the meeting). After a practically unchanged policy statement from the previous meeting, she stressed multiple times in her press conference how market expectations on tightening were way off anything the Governing Council is currently forecasting. But in a market environment where minor hawkish hints are magnified and dovish confirmations are often disregarded, the fact that “inflation, inflation, inflation” (in Lagarde’s own words) has been at the center of the GC debate was enough to send tightening expectations even higher, and EUR/USD close to 1.17. A similar approach was applied to the more detailed comments on the inflation outlook: the notion that now the ECB sees inflation slightly higher in 2022 appeared to have a bigger impact than the reiterated view that price pressures are transitory and still expected to fade next year.

We remain very skeptical that the ECB will be able to match the current rate expectations (a 10-bp rate hike in June 2022 is now almost fully priced in), and we think there is significant room for such expectations to be scaled down. The timing for such re-pricing remains, however, uncertain, considering how reluctant markets have been to trust the multiple dovish comments by the ECB. Accordingly, it may be up to some USD strength to bring EUR/USD back lower in the near term. Our view for today is that we won’t see a break above 1.1700, a key benchmark level in our opinion to gauge whether markets have turned more structurally bullish on the pair.

GBP: Sidelined for now

Sterling has been a bystander in yesterday’s quite eventful trading session in FX. Cable is still struggling to make a decisive move well into 1.38 territory and some tentative signs of USD recovery today could put a cap on it considering the lack of idiosyncratic GBP drivers on the data side. Let’s see whether the uptick in EUR/GBP finds a bit more steam to get closer to the 0.8500 level. Our suspicion is that the pound should find some support as we approach Thursday’s BoE meeting, and with a lot of positives in the price for the EUR, the 0.8500 resistance should hold for now.

AUD: RBA conundrum continues

The RBA surprised markets overnight by not intervening to defend the YCC target on Australia’s April 2024 bond, which faced another sell-off and is now trading around 67bp above the 10bp YCC target. The lack of intervention is currently being read as de-facto tapering as it provides strong indications that the RBA will either drop YCC altogether or shift its target to a bond maturing earlier as it announces monetary policy next Tuesday. The Bank recently froze the size of its asset purchases to AU$ 4bn per week until February 2022.

The sell-off in ACGBs has involved all parts of the curve, with the yield on 10-year bonds spiking above 2.0% for the first time since March 2019. Considering the very sharp rise in yields and the fact that now markets are pricing in 90 bp of tightening by the RBA in the next year (despite forwarding guidance is currently for 2024), the 1% move higher in AUD/USD this week looks very contained, especially considering how AUD is the biggest G10 short, therefore with a very wide room to benefit from short-squeezing.

We think the bond market has moved too swiftly to price in a hawkish turn by the RBA, especially considering that an above-consensus core inflation read (which triggered the move initially) was not accompanied by signs of tightening in the jobs market, which instead has shown increasing weakness in recent readings due to the impact of summer Covid restrictions in Australia. That said, it is clear that AUD has significantly lagged the move in rates and we think there is probably some room for the currency to catch up with the upside in the two trading sessions before the RBA meeting on Tuesday, especially if AUD/USD manages to break above the 0.7558 100-day MA resistance.

