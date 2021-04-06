The focus today turns to the IMF global growth forecast, where the expected upward revision is likely to add support to stock markets, where gains paused overnight. While this may add some support to cyclical and commodity currencies, the near-term upside to G10 low yielders vs USD looks limited.

USD: Strong US data keep USD supported vs low yielders

After the set of strong US data readings during the less liquid Easter trading period (non-farm payrolls on Friday and ISM Services yesterday) the focus today turns to the IMF global growth forecast.

The expected upward revision to the IMF global growth forecast is likely to add support to stock markets, where gains paused overnight. While this may add some support to cyclical and commodity currencies, the near-term upside to G10 low yielders (EUR, JPY, CHF) vs USD looks limited. This is the case even for the more cyclically oriented euro where diverging transatlantic economic trends limit the upside to EUR/USD for now.

Hence, the DXY heavily orientated to European FX should remain above the 200-day moving average support level today.

EUR: Tough times for some European currencies

The procyclical EUR/USD rebounded strongly yesterday in line with higher stock markets. Still, as long as the eurozone is locked in a challenging Covid-19 situation vs the faster vaccination and stronger recovery in the US, the near-term upside to EUR/USD is limited and EUR/USD should stay below the 1.1900 level this week.

EUR/SEK pushed through the key 200-day moving average resistance level of 10.253 last week, with the krona feeling the weight of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in Europe and the falling EUR/USD. The move in EUR/SEK higher was quite substantial and EUR/SEK appears to be meaningfully overvalued based on our short-term fair value model (by around 2%).

We look for some modest recovery from the current oversold levels this week, with EUR/SEK moving back below the 10.20 level.

GBP: Solid domestic story intact

EUR/GBP pushed through the psychological 0.8500 level with sterling continuing to reap the vaccination dividend vs EUR.

Prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed the plan for the gradual easing of restrictive measures yesterday.

The downward pressure on EUR/GBP should remain in place.

RUB: March inflation to cement the case for further hikes

In Russia, March inflation may stay at the February level of 5.7% year-on-year, but the chances for that are declining as the weekly data comes in.

March readings north of 5.7% will put further upward pressure on our base case of two 25 basis points rate hikes in April and July. The pre-emptive central bank of Russia rate hike in March and the commitment to do more is a RUB positive as it (a) partly outweighs the risks associated with deteriorating US-Russia relations; (b) protects the RUB real rate.

Unless we see further deterioration in US-Russia relations (sectoral sanctions are not our base case), RUB downside should be limited and we see USD/RUB rebounding to 73 this quarter.

Read the original analysis: FX daily: Tough times for some European currencies