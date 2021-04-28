We expect a broadly unchanged policy message by the Fed today to confirm that the unsupportive real-rate profile for the dollar is here to stay. A possible steepening of the 10y2y segment of the US yield curve after the meeting may see high-yielding currencies like CAD and NOK outperform after the announcement.
USD may weaken against high-yielders on Fed's patience
Global markets approach the main event of the week, today’s Federal Reserve rate announcement, on a generally upbeat tone, with the equity segment so far shrugging off concerns about India’s health emergency. In FX, the dollar is showing only tentative signs of recovering from its recent weak momentum. An extended rebound in USD at this point strongly relies on any hawkish tilt in the Fed’s message today, but – as per our FOMC preview – we expect instead that patience will continue to dominate the Bank’s policy message for now. The acknowledgment of better growth prospects on the back of vaccination efforts - and some evidence is already coming from a stronger data flow – should not be accompanied by an alarming tone on inflation or any hint that a Bank of Canada-style tapering announcement is to be expected at any time. The lingering dovishness should ultimately keep the front-end of the USD curve capped, with our rates team expecting instead more bearish pressure to 10-year Treasuries. What this should mean from an FX perspective is that the dollar should not come out of the Fed meeting any stronger than it entered it, as a reiteration of a dovish message in spite of rising inflation (both observed and expected) should continue to point to a highly unsupportive real-rate profile for the greenback. We expect such an outcome to be a benign one for risk assets, and when adding a possible steepening of the 2y10y segment of the US yield curve we may see commodity and high-yielding currencies being the main outperformers after the announcement. In G10, Canada's dollar is showing decent correlation to a curve steepening and could lead the way thanks to the widening BoC-Fed policy divergence and faster vaccination in Canada, with Norway's krone another possible outperformer. Japan's yen may instead see its gains capped due to its strong inverse relation with higher 10-year Treasury yields.
EUR: Only moved by the dollar leg today
There aren’t any data points likely to move the market in the eurozone today, and EUR/USD will most likely be solely driven by the dollar side and primarily by the reaction to the FOMC announcement. The low-yielding nature of the EUR suggests the common currency may struggle to fully cash in on any negative dollar reaction though and, while a break above the very close 1.2100 mark should be in reach, any strong EUR/USD rally may not materialise today.
GBP: Political noise not a factor for now
The pound has been quite unaffected by the political noise in the UK, remaining broadly supported against both the EUR and the dollar this week. A bearish-USD outcome of the Fed meeting today should provide an extra tailwind for cable to make another attempt at the 1.4000 level later this week.
AUD: Modest inflationary pressures endorse RBA inaction
The Aussie dollar is the worst performer overnight after the 1Q inflation report in Australia showed headline CPI rose 0.6% quarter-on-quarter and 1.1% year-on-year, less than market expectations (1.4% YoY). Here’s our economist’s analysis of the inflation figures: from an FX standpoint, lower than expected inflation inevitably keeps central bank tightening expectations muted and the underlying policy divergence with the other $-bloc central banks (BoC and Reserve Bank of New Zealand) wide, therefore signalling that AUD looks set to retain a relatively unattractive carry profile for longer (in nominal terms).
