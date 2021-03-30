Markets are in wait-and-see mode as President Biden gets set to unveil his infrastructure plan on Wednesday, which could support the dollar.

USD: Less equity turmoil than feared

The contagion from block trades linked to Archegos Capital Management stock exposure was likely more contained than feared, leaving the broad equity segment capable of holding on to recent gains yesterday and during the Asian session today. This is set to remain a key thread under investors’ watch today as the data calendar in major economies looks rather dull. In the US, two Federal Reserve speakers (John Williams and Randal Quarles) should not attract much interest. The key event of the week is set to be the unveiling by President Biden of his infrastructure plan on Wednesday, with another bold fiscal move (some media reports suggested the stimulus plan may be as large as $4tn) further endorsing the narrative of US exceptionalism in the economic recovery. This same narrative has been supported this week after Biden said that 90% of adults will be able to get a vaccine by 19 April. While the dollar may benefit from the infrastructure plan announcement tomorrow, G10 currencies may continue to follow two different speeds today, where generally supported risk sentiment keeps commodity currencies bid, while the likes of the euro and Swedish krona on one side (due to virus concerns in Europe) and the Japanese yen on the other (suffering from rising yields again) stay offered. On the latter, USD/JPY may extend its rally today after breaking above the 110.00 level.

EUR: Virus woes persist

EUR/USD should still struggle to stage a solid rebound even in a more risk-on environment for now, as concerns about the contagion situation in the eurozone and lingering uncertainty about the ability of EU countries to speed up vaccinations should leave the euro upside capped. In the G10, this is spilling over into Sweden's krona, which offers a high beta to EU-related sentiment, and has been a major underperformer in the past two weeks. EUR/SEK may test the 10.2549 200-day moving average resistance should contagion concerns in Europe rise further. Also, keep an eye on remarks by Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves today (1600 GMT) possibly impacting SEK.

GBP: EUR/GBP to stay pressured

The pound saw the largest long-squeeze this year in the week ending 23 March, and has now a less pronounced net long speculative positioning. With diverging paths on the vaccination side in the UK and the EU, EUR/GBP may continue to drift lower towards the key 0.85000 support this week.

RON: NBR allows EUR/RON to shift to new range

In a surprise move on Monday, the National Bank of Romania (NBR) allowed EUR/RON to trade 0.5% higher to 4.91. Typically, the NBR is seen to have tight control over this pair, although it occasionally does allow one-off adjustments higher in EUR/RON to release some of the accumulated pressures. Our chief economist in Romania, Valentin Tataru, believes that this will be one of the smaller adjustments made by the NBR and that 4.92 in EUR/RON could prove the ceiling for a large part of the year. Here the NBR will be reluctant to allow any greater RON decline because of the high FX pass-through into CPI in Romania.

Read the original analysis: FX daily: Pausing before Biden’s big infrastructure reveal