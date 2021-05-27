The DXY move above 90 should be temporary, as the Federal Reserve's QE tapering is still months away and is in large part expected. In Europe, the ECB voices signalling a less hawkish bias at the June meeting seem to be strengthening, but its implication for euro should be limited. North Asian FX is on the move with more upside risk ahead.

USD: The DXY spike above the 90 level to be short-lived

The DXY rise back above the 90 level should be short-lived and the dollar-weighted index should continue to move lower in coming weeks and months. We don’t see comments by Fed Vice Chair of Supervision Randal Quarles about the importance of starting the discussion on quantitative easing tapering plans as having a longer lasting positive impact on USD, as tapering later this year is expected by the market and is not imminent – we look for first hints at tapering during the Jackson Hole in August. This means that the near-term spikes in USD should be rather short-lived, particularly when the eurozone economic data are set to continue improving.

EUR: Range bound for today

Limited data points today suggest EUR/USD should stay range bound and hover around the 1.2200 level. Based on our short-term financial fair value model, EUR/USD is currently trading fully in sync with its short term fundamentals, pointing to no imminent need to move away from the 1.22 level in the absence of more pronounced and broad-based USD weakness or key domestic data points today. As for the ECB, the dovish voices seem to be strengthening. The latest remarks come from the ECB’s Fabio Panetta (following ECB François Villeroy’s comments on Tuesday), who suggested that inflation pressures are unlikely to persist.

GBP: Limited downside risk from speculation about independence referendum

Sterling has been largely unaffected by the news that Scotland plans to hold an independence referendum once the pandemic is over. As we argued previously, a referendum during this UK Parliamentary term is unlikely and as observed ahead of the Scottish or the Brexit referendums, the risk premium only starts to be built into the currency six months ahead of the event at the earliest (with this time frame being even shorter in the case of the first Scottish independence referendum). This means little imminent risk to GBP.

Asia FX: North Asian FX on the move

One of the sharpest periods of dollar depreciation over the last year was November-December last year when Biden’s election and then the discovery of vaccines prompted huge flows into global equity markets. Very much participating in that move were the North Asian FX pairs of USD/CNY, USD/KRW and USD/TWD.

2021 has been a lot more mixed for North Asian FX and local equity markets, with Chinese policymakers trying to deflate assets bubbles and semiconductor shortages hitting Taiwan and Korea. Yet there are signs that investors are looking ahead and prepared once again to put money to work in local equity markets. Chinese, Korean and Taiwanese equity benchmarks are starting to build recoveries. And Tuesday saw foreigners buy $3.4bn of Chinese equities – the largest single daily purchase on record.

North Asian FX is on the move again and we’ve even started to hear reports of Chinese state banks buying USD/CNH under 6.40 to slow the move. Let’s see whether the May FX reserve figures, released in early June, show the kind of big increases witnessed in that November-December window.

We read participation of North Asian FX in the dollar decline as helping to cement the broad dollar bear trend. And it will even raise the issue of Asian FX reserve managers rebalancing portfolios into EUR, lifting EUR/USD, if indeed intervention activity starts to pick up.

Read the original analysis: FX daily: North Asian FX on the move