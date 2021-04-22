The April ECB meeting is in focus today, but we expect limited impact on FX markets and the EUR as there is little scope for ECB to surprise. We're also monitoring President Biden’s virtual climate summit and its possible impact on commodity FX. In the CEE FX space, HUF has started to underperform, and we think there is more to come.

USD: Climate summit and possible implication for commodity FX

The focus turns to President Joe Biden’s virtual climate summit with world leaders today.

The risk is that that a possible big US announcement may hit fossil fuel exporters and benefit those more exposed to the copper/aluminium story. With the April ECB meeting being the key focus of the day, expect a sideways trading ahead of the press conference and generally limited impact on the dollar against G10 currencies today.

EUR: No surprises coming from the ECB today

We expect the European Central Bank meeting today to have a limited impact on EUR.

With the ECB already announcing the front-loading of PEPP purchases in March and the trade-weighted euro being below its multi-quarter average (i.e. since the ECB started its verbal intervention last summer), there is a little need for the ECB to surprise today or lean against the common currency. Although we don’t expect the ECB to morph into a tailwind for EUR in the coming months, we look for higher EUR/USD this year.

Plenty of bad news has now been priced into the euro, and the currency has been trading with a persistent risk premium over the past few months (and still is; currently around 1.5% undervalued vs USD based on our short-term financial fair value model). As the eurozone data is set to improve this quarter as the pace of vaccination picks up and USD recently failing to benefit from the good US economic data, we expect EUR/USD to grind higher to 1.25 by summer. But for today, expect a limited impact on EUR.

GBP: Ongoing signs of a sterling recovery

After the last positioning squeeze led sell-off, GBP continues to show signs of stability, suggesting the worst is over.

While we expect GBP/USD to push persistently above 1.40 this quarter, today, it may be too early for that if the EUR/USD reaction to the ECB meeting remains muted (as we expect). As for EUR/GBP, after the partial sterling recovery over the past days, the cross no longer screens as meaningfully overvalued, with our short-term EUR/GBP financial fair value around 0.8600.

HUF: The unfolding underperformance

In line with our forecast, HUF has started underperforming other central and Eastern European currencies this month, and we expect more to come.

We target EUR/HUF 370 in the coming two months as the meaningful rise in Hungarian CPI (to 5% in April and May) will further depress the already negative real rate and weigh on HUF, which, unlike CZK or PLN, does not benefit from the current account surplus. While we expect the central bank to react with FX stabilising hikes eventually, the central bank is unlikely to be proactive and will need to see FX weakness first to deliver hikes in 1-week depo rate.

Hence, our soft HUF outlook is fully compatible with our call for central bank tightening.

