Poland's MPC has been the latest central bank to cave into the energy price surge and hike rates. Inflation pressure is building around the world and momentum is behind higher US rates and a stronger dollar. Today's FX session will be quiet ahead of tomorrow's US September jobs report, but ECB minutes and a Fed/ECB conference on inflation will be in focus.

USD: Consolidation pre September NFP

FX markets have moved into consolidation mode ahead of tomorrow's key September NFP release. Here the consensus is for a 500k increase in the jobs data - a consensus supported by a strong ADP data release yesterday. Today's session starts on a slightly more positive footing, where reports that Republicans in the Senate will support at least a temporary increase in the US debt ceiling have allayed fears of financial market disruption later this month. This has played out in the yields on US T-Bills expiring October 28th dropping from 13bp to 5bp over the last 24 hours.

While a better risk environment might normally be seen as a mildly negative for the dollar, news of at least a temporary resolution on the debt ceiling will remove one of the factors keeping a lid on US Treasury yields. Thus USD/JPY could turn bid again.

Yet the core story in financial markets remains inflation and what central banks are prepared to do about it. The Polish MPC became the latest of the dovish central banks to cave in and hike rates in response to the energy price scare and domestic demand pressure. We think the Fed will be feeling this pressure too - more than the ECB - and that is why we think there is a window for the dollar to push ahead over coming months as the markets move closer to the Fed's forecast of its 2022-24 tightening cycle.

On the subject of inflation, look out today for a joint conference on inflation dynamics held by the Cleveland Fed and the ECB. ECB dove Schnabel speaks her at 15CET and the Fed's Mester at 1745CET.

Expect DXY to stay bid near major resistance at 94.50/70. The biggest risk to a firmer DXY probably comes from any substantial re-assessment of inflation risk from the ECB.

EUR: Plenty of ECB speakers today

Europe has been on the receiving end of the natural gas spike and local equity markets may take some solace today should Russia's offer of extra gas manage to calm markets. One of the top financial stories today, however, is that the ECB is working on a new scheme to ensure that there is no friction when its emergency PEPP scheme ends in March.That should be a reminder as to where the ECB's heart lies and that it will not be rushing into removing monetary accommodation to fight the inflation spike.

In addition to Schnabel, ECB speakers today include Lane (1030CET) and at 1330 we will see the ECB minutes from the September meeting. This was the meeting that saw the 'recalibration' of policy and one that left the EUR vulnerable to the stronger dollar. These minutes are typically well-managed, so do not expect too much dissent. More interesting today will be the comments from Schnabel and Lane.

1.1500 looks the obvious target and very strong support for EUR/USD, which we expect to be tested tomorrow. 1.1560/80 may cap the upside today - barring any ECB surprises.

GBP: Riding the gas wave

EUR/GBP remains on the lows at 0.8500, largely on the view that the BoE will be more responsive to inflation than the ECB. Currently the market prices about 5bp of tightening at the November BoE meeting and 25bp by the February meeting next year. We think that is too aggressive, but the BoE has yet to disavow the market of these expectations. Perhaps the BoE is welcoming the benefits of a stronger GBP in insulating against higher energy prices?

For the time being, we would back GBP, although it seems unrealistic to expect EUR/GBP to break below the 0.8450/8470 just yet. The surprise would be the BoE taking a leaf out of the CEE central bankers' playbook and hiking 10bp in November!

PLN: Look out for 15CET Glapinski press conference

As our Polish team discuss in their review of the Polish MPC's surprise 40bp hike, dovish central bank governor Glapinski today holds a press conference at 15CET to discuss the central bank's change of heart. The PLN FRA curve shifted 25-30bp higher across the board yesterday on the early hike and the market will want clues on what happens at the November 3rd meeting.

The Zloty understandably rallied 1% yesterday on the view that Poland would react to higher prices and EUR/PLN will no doubt take a move later today on the press conference. Our team makes the interesting point that Glapinski could mention the need for FX intervention if the Zloty gets too strong - although the market would likely test that inconsistency of policy - probably at the 4.50 area.

Read the original analysis: FX daily: It’s hard to be a dove