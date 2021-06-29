The dollar has started the week well, in a risk environment more fragile than last week, but remains without strong domestic catalysts today ahead of some busy days in the data calendar. Inflation numbers from Germany may endorse the "temporary" narrative and suggest no immediate action by the ECB, leaving the EUR struggling to recover.

USD: Selective strength continues

The price action in G10 FX at the start of this week has temporarily diverged from a carry-trade-like dynamic, taking the form of a risk correction, with the dollar and the yen gaining to the detriment of high-beta currencies. Such a corrective move is not too surprising after the big rebound in pro-cyclicals last week and was possibly aided by concerns around the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19. The coming days are set to be increasingly about economic data, but there aren’t any market-moving releases in the US today. The Fed’s Ted Barkin will speak, although the market has likely received enough post-FOMC Fedspeak to consolidate rate expectations. The lack of clear catalysts ahead of a much busier second half of the week suggests volatility may be subdued today. In terms of direction, we continue to see a larger probability that more dollar gains will come against low-yielding currencies such as JPY, EUR and CHF rather than those currencies that are backed by hawkish central banks. Special attention will be on oil-related currencies as crude prices have been trading on the soft side so far this week: this may be due to some investors positioning for a quite substantial output hike by OPEC+ later this week. We think that anything up to a 500Mbbls/d hike is now largely in the price and may not impact negatively oil prices/oil-sensitive currencies in any material way.

EUR: German inflation may feed the "temporary" narrative

With an increasing number of central banks moving to a more hawkish tone, the ECB remains more and more isolated on the ultra-dovish end of the spectrum. Inflation data this week will therefore be watched very closely by the market to gauge whether there are grounds to revive rate expectations. EZ-wide data will be released tomorrow, but German figures due today will already determine the market reaction if any. Consensus is not expecting any further jump in headline inflation in June, with a German print that could remain stuck around the 2.5% level. This may feed the narrative that inflationary pressures in the eurozone have indeed a temporary nature – a hawkish voice, Weidmann, echoed such view yesterday – and would suggest the ECB is much more comfortable with its current policy mix/dovish communication than the Fed. A plethora of ECB speakers today (Lagarde, Villeroy and Weidmann himself) may do nothing more than reiterate such a message. The widening gap between the Fed’s and ECB rate expectations is set to put a limit to EUR/USD gains, which should - incidentally - be a more than welcome side effect in Frankfurt.

GBP: Shrugging off all the negatives

Sterling continues to show some resilience to concerning domestic developments. The UK registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases since January due to the fast spreading of the Delta variant across the country, but markets are probably finding some comfort in the fact that thanks to a widely vaccinated population, hospitalization numbers and deaths are not rising as fast as they did in the previous virus waves. This is allowing both the UK government and the market to stay broadly confident that there will be no re-tightening of virus-containment measures on the back of the new outbreak, and the UK economy can remain on the recovery path without major bumps. Markets appear also quite relaxed about the other risk factor for GBP: the EU-UK negotiations about the Northern Island chilled meats ban, with the deadline being tomorrow. Consensus is that the EU will eventually grant a delay in the restrictions, and any signs of negotiations heading in the opposite direction may hit sterling, which appears to be having very little risk-premium related to this matter.

NZD: RBNZ can still help

The RBNZ released its Statement of Intent for 2021-24 today. The message was largely centered around a new investment framework, which takes more into account sustainability topics. On the monetary policy side, the comments fell in the area of cautious optimism about the recovery, which suggests monetary stimulus remains necessary, although policy normalization in the longer run remains in the plans. NZD extended losses after the release, possibly due to the quite aggressive hawkish pricing of RBNZ rate expectations that were not met by a rather neutral Statement of Intent. However, we think markets may have read too much into the statement, and we think that the RBNZ is still set to lead the tightening charge in G10, and more evidence of a still elevated price inflation may keep suggesting policy normalization may be needed sooner than expected.

