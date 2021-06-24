Fed speakers have continued to sound hawkish, but markets may now feel relatively comfortable with their current pricing. This may be mirrored by the broadly supported pro-cyclical FX segment, and a muted reaction today to more Fedspeak may confirm the same. Elsewhere, the BoE is unlikely to surprise the market, while Banxico may deliver a hawkish hold.

USD: Less help from hawkish Fedspeak?

Fed speakers have been centre stage in the past few days as markets gauged comments about the policy normalisation path following last week’s hawkish shift at the FOMC meeting. Yesterday, Raphael Bostic and Robert Kaplan’s remarks fell again on the hawkish side as they disclosed they both expect a first rate hike in 2022. Kaplan added that he is favouring asset purchases tapering to start sooner than expected on the back of a quicker recovery from the pandemic slump. The market reaction to the comments was by and large contained, with Treasury yields inching only marginally higher, equities coming under some moderate pressure late in the US session and the USD rising only against the low-yielders. Stock futures now point at a positive open in Europe and the US after a flat Asian session.

It appears that the market pricing of Fed’s rate expectations are already sitting on the hawkish side so that additional comments indicating early tapering/hikes now have a more contained and above all short-lived impact on sensitive assets. In FX, this is being mirrored by the fact that the rebound in high-beta G10 currencies (which were the most severely hit by last week’s hawkish FOMC) paused after Bostic and Kaplan’s comments, but did not reverse. NZD has so far been the best performer this week, and this is no surprise considering it can still count on a hawkish RBNZ stance.

As discussed in “2021 FX Outlook: Are we ‘Back on Track’?” we continue to expect the market to reward those currencies that are backed by tightening cycles (NOK, CAD and NZD are notable examples in G10 space), although the room for a rally in low yielders has probably shrunk.

Today, the US calendar includes more Fed speakers, and the market reaction will tell us whether investors have become “used” to a certain hawkish tone. Should this be the case, we will see limited upside for the dollar, and commodity currencies may find more support in the day.

On the data side, durable goods orders are widely expected to have rebounded in May.

EUR: Strong data still struggling to lift the euro

The German IFO surveys will be published today and markets are expecting another set of fairly strong readings, especially after the above-consensus PMIs yesterday.

While this is a welcome development from a Eurozone-sentiment perspective as the economy is proving resilient on its way out of the spring’s restrictions, it is failing to provide a solid shield to EUR/USD, which still appears heavily influenced by Fed-related narratives. It would be an encouraging sign for the pair to find hold above 1.1900 today even if we get more hawkish Fedspeak.

GBP: BoE unlikely to sound more hawkish than market expectations

The Bank of England meeting today should not generate much currency volatility, in our view.

The ongoing debate about whether to hike rates in 2022 has heated up after the hawkish Fed dot-plot projections last week, and market pricing has indeed moved more aggressively towards an earlier-than forecasted start of the tightening cycle. Still, as discussed in our BoE preview, the Bank’s projections are already on the more optimistic end of the spectrum and the recent sharp rise in Delta-variant cases in the UK represents a threat to the recovery.

We doubt the BoE has much interested in sounding more hawkish than what the market is currently pricing, hence we expect the impact on sterling to be limited today.

MXN: A hawkish hold from Banxico?

Mexico's central bank meets to set interest rates today and is widely expected to keep the policy rate at 4.00%.

With a growing number of its emerging market peers starting to deliver hawkish hikes, the pressure will be on Banxico to deliver a hawkish hold. Indeed, money markets price around 60bp of rate hikes by the end of the year and the first-rate hike probably at the September 30th meeting.

The default view is that Banxico sounds hawkish and is prepared to take action if needed to bring inflation down to its 3.00% target (inflation currently running at 5.9% YoY). Domestically the economy is a little sluggish, but strong inflows from remittances (running at $4bn per month) are helping. We are just a little worried that perhaps Mexico does not sound as hawkish as it needs to – with the bar a little higher now that the Fed looks a little closer to tapering and tightening.

Let’s see whether Banxico is hawkish enough to drive USD/MXN below support at 20.17. Failure to convince markets that it is ready to deliver on the hikes already priced in could see USD/MXN back to the 20.50 area.

Read the original analysis: FX daily: Getting used to the hawkish Fedspeak