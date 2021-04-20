The dollar decline appears to still have legs. Despite the non-negligible EUR/USD recovery this month, the cross still screens as undervalued on a short-term basis. More upside to GBP/USD ahead. In New Zealand, 1Q CPI figures pose an upside risk to NZD today.

USD: Fading attractiveness

The dollar further extended its decline overnight after its broad-based fall yesterday. With the dollar positioning adjustment likely behind us (USD speculative positioning is now more neutral), many G10 currencies screening as stretched vs USD on short-term basis (EUR/USD being the case in point – see below) and the dollar recently failing to benefit from solid US economic data (a tentative sign that the US economic recovery is in large part priced in), the upside USD potential has been fading. As we move towards a more synchronized global recovery in the second half of the year (ie, the eurozone economy should eventually catch up) and the Federal Reserve presiding over a further decline in US front-end real rates, we look for a further USD decline. DXY to continue moving back to the 90 level (and eventually below this level in the summer).

EUR: Still not stretched despite the recent rise

After the very tough first quarter, EUR/USD continues its recovery, eyeing the 1.21 level. Despite the EUR/USD rebound this month, the pair still screens as undervalued by around 1.5% based on our short-term financial fair value model. This suggests limited constraints for further EUR/USD rises in the coming days and weeks. Norway's krone has been one of the main beneficiaries of the softening USD environment and EUR/NOK has settled below 10.00. We see more gains ahead this year with the high beta NOK benefiting from the global economic recovery and hawkish Norges Bank. We target EUR/NOK at 9.75 by the year-end.

GBP: Double tailwind for GBP/USD

GBP/USD is benefiting from the double tailwind of the (a) the post-long-squeeze rebound after the positioning adjustment earlier in March; (b) rising EUR/USD. We look for GBP/USD to move persistently above 1.40 this quarter, while EUR/GBP should move back to the 0.85 level. With the UK data likely to be strong this quarter (facilitated by the fast vaccination and the reopening effect), GBP is set to find support.

NZD: Sustained inflation recovery may revive RBNZ tightening expectations

Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate expectations have been mostly driven by news about measures to curb the housing bubble in New Zealand of late. The 1Q CPI figures set to be released at 23:45 GMT will be in focus: with rate expectations unlikely to drop much further (negative rates no longer an option given the housing situation) and inflation which may have continued to edge closer to the 2% target (consensus expecting 1.5%), the balance of risks for the New Zealand dollar appears tilted to the upside. In the longer run, the effectiveness of the government's measures to curb surging house prices will be key, but markets may well start re-pricing some RBNZ tightening should inflation keep recovering at a good pace, considering no clear indications on whether the Bank will tolerate inflation overshoots.

