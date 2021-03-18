The Fed did another good job of calming market expectations over stimulus withdrawal last night. Gradually, it seems to be getting its point across that the central bank will be adjusting policy on actual data, not forecast data, which conveniently buys it some time – probably until the June meeting.
USD: Fed sticks market tightening expectations back in their box
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did another good job last night of calming market expectations over a withdrawal of stimulus. Notably, we saw some further yield curve steepening in the 5-30-year US curve, with Fed-sensitive 5-year yields (where tightening expectations have recently been expressed) falling back.
The Fed does seem to be getting its point across that it will be adjusting policy on actual data, not forecast data, which conveniently buys it some time – probably until the June meeting. This dovish Fed policy-setting has been a boon to currencies exposed to the global recovery cycle and most emerging market FX. Encouragingly for holders of EMFX, Brazil’s central bank front-loaded the start of its tightening cycle last night with a 75 basis point hike and promised another 75bp hike at its next meeting. Let’s see whether Turkey hikes rates by 100-150bp today and Russia tomorrow (could see first 25bp hike) also deliver.
Yet a Fed-inspired soft dollar backdrop continues to be challenged by how quickly economic blocs break-out of lockdowns. The US seems well on the path to recovery with a successful vaccine programme and a lot of money. Sadly, Europe is lagging once again, with political in-fighting over the vaccine roll-out and a rising third wave of infections. In this environment, we would prefer to back the commodity bloc against the dollar (CAD, NOK & AUD should continue to do well), although low yielders in Europe will lag.
Favour DXY staying slightly offered.
EUR: Waiting on the EMA
The EMA holds an extraordinary meeting today to discuss the safety of the AZ vaccine. Full clearance of AZ would be welcomed by the EUR and could drag EUR/$ back to the 1.2040 area. Yet until Europe gets some real momentum on the vaccine roll-out, the EUR will lag in this cyclical FX rebound against USD.
GBP: BOE may temper rate hike expectations
The Bank of England announces its rate decision at 13 CET today.
A push-back against the 50bp of hikes priced over 3 years could soften GBP a little, but given the vaccine travails on the continent, EUR/GBP should stay within its new 0.8540-0.8640 range.
NOK: Norges Bank to send EUR/NOK through 10.00 today
Norges Bank announces its policy decision today and will also release its first Monetary Policy Report of the year. The focus will be on whether it upgrades its expected path for the policy rate, which currently expects take-off in the first half of 2022. The balance of risks we think favours a steeper path for the policy rate, given rising CPI, higher oil prices and progress on vaccination. With last night’s Fed having boosted the external environment we think EUR/NOK has a good chance of breaking under 10.00 today.
Please read the original analysis: FX daily: Dovish Fed doesn’t float all boats
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.
XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields
Gold attempts a tepid bounce above $1730 after a knee-jerk slide. A sudden upsurge in the Treasury yields tempered gold’s upside. XAU/USD holds onto 100-HMA ahead of the US economic data.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.