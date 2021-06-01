Data is set to be back on investor radars this week and - ahead of the US jobs numbers on Friday - the US manufacturing ISM and the inflation report in the eurozone will be the highlights today. However, we don't expect rate expectations to change materially this week and EUR/USD may remain supported. The RBA stayed put overnight, ahead of the key July meeting.

USD: Manufacturing ISM and OPEC+ in the spotlight today

FX markets have started the week on a quiet note as the US and UK markets were closed yesterday for a holiday. The dollar has remained broadly offered as we head into a week where data releases will be back in focus in the US, and that will culminate with May’s jobs report on Friday (more in our latest G10 FX Week Ahead). Today, we’ll see the release of May’s Manufacturing ISM, which may continue to edge higher, although our economics team expects the survey to highlight the supply bottlenecks that are leading to shortages and higher prices. We don’t expect data this week to materially change market expectations about the Fed’s policy stance, and the dollar’s momentum may stay soft on the back of a still negative real rate narrative. Markets are also keeping a close eye on consultations among OPEC+ members around the possibility of hiking oil output again as the global recovery is widely expected to gather more pace in the coming months and stockpiles to be drawn down. Any signs that the cartel may hold output steady for now would likely provide more support to oil and oil-sensitive currencies, while likely pushing global inflation expectations higher. In EM, markets have been taken by surprise by the PBOC’s decision to hike the required reserve ratio for bank’s FX deposits from 5% to 7%. This has been largely seen as a move aimed at curbing CNY appreciation and, while the actual impact on the volume of FX deposits is small – and CNY’s reaction has been contained – it does provide a clear indication that the PBOC is willing to move from a verbal to a more tangible FX interventionism.

EUR: Inflation numbers in focus ahead of ECB meeting

All eyes today will be on the eurozone’s inflation report for the month of May, which will be the last key data release ahead of the ECB meeting on 10 June. Our economics team expects headline CPI to rise to 1.9% YoY and core inflation to 0.9%. That should be largely expected by the market as mostly due to base effect, although the re-opening and some input shortages should also play a role. The spill-over into the FX market may however be contained after the recent rhetoric by ECB officials tended to exclude any tapering discussion. Germany’s unemployment data will also be watched today, with markets expecting the unemployment rate to have remained at 6.0% in May. EUR/USD may consolidate further within the 1.22-1.23 range, but stay mostly driven by some generalized dollar weakness.

GBP: Bailey's comments in focus, but re-opening plans the key driver for sterling

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak today at a conference that doesn’t have monetary policy as a main theme. Still, markets will be on the watch for any possible policy comment after the rates market was shaken last week by BoE’s Gertjan Vlieghe comments about a possible hike in 2022. Apart from this, the data calendar is very light in the UK in the coming days, and sterling should remain mostly driven by expectations about the full reopening of the UK economy by 21 June, something which has been put in doubt by recent government comments.

AUD: No deviation from dovish RBA rhetoric

The RBA continued to buck the hawkish trend set by the likes of New Zealand’s and Canada’s central banks, as it delivered a cautious statement that was very little changed from last month. While the prospects of economic growth remained quite upbeat, uncertainty around the outlook and still moderate inflationary pressures in Australia were highlighted in the statement. This was indeed an in-between meeting as the Bank will decide whether to roll over its yield-curve-control target to the November 2024 bond and whether to extend QE at the July meeting, which will be a pivotal event for AUD. Tonight, we’ll get a first important piece of data (although the 17 June jobs report will be more relevant for markets' rate expectations) as we’ll see the 1Q growth numbers. In general, AUD is set to become increasingly sensitive to any incoming data in the run-up to the July RBA meeting.

