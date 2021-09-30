The dollar broke to new highs for the year yesterday. The move was widespread and smacked of quarter-end re-balancing - even though the dollar has good reason to be rallying at the moment. We'll be watching out today for whether investors want to push short-term US rates and the dollar to new highs, but also whether high inflation in Germany can help the EUR.

USD: In demand

The widely followed DXY, representing one version of the trade-weighted dollar, broke to new highs for the year yesterday. The move was widespread and on the day not accompanied by any particularly large rises in US yields nor large equity corrections lower. It feels like the move might have been driven by quarter-end corporate and institutional flows.

Yet there are good reasons for the dollar to be strong at the moment. As we noted after last week's Fed meeting, the hawkish set of Dot Plots have triggered a re-pricing of the Fed cycle in US money markets over the last week. The move in US money markets was not particularly acute yesterday, yet we have seen a decent 20bp rise in the forwards markets over the last week. Can this move go further? The answer is yes if you look at the run-up to the Fed hike in 2015. A year earlier the 1m USD OIS priced two years forward traded 125-130bp over Fed Funds. Despite the recent run-up, this spread still only trades at 70bp today.

That provides a positive backdrop for the dollar, but requires fresh inputs to trigger that further adjustment in money market rates. It is not clear where that trigger will come from today, although we do have Powell and Yellen testifying, where the US debt ceiling challenge still remains. The Senate approving a stop-gap funding bill today could alleviate some of those concerns.

Another of the hottest topics in FX markets right now is the Renmimbi. despite China proving the epicentre of the world's concerns right now, the trade-weighted Renminbi is surging to new highs. It is now up nearly 5% YTD and pressing the summer 2018 highs. As we've noted on these pages before we think the PBOC is using a strong CNT to insulate agaiinst higher commodity prices. But should the PBOC change its mind - starting with allowing a fix above 6.50 - EMFX in general could take another large leg lower - and the dollar a large leg higher. Certainly, one to watch.

Let's see if DXY holds its upside breakout today. Next resistance at 94.50/70.

EUR: Can German inflation start to turn this ship around?

Today will see the release of German September inflation, expected to rise to a new cycle high of 4.2% YoY. This is a precursor to tomorrow's Eurozone flash release, expected at 3.3% YoY. Upon the release of the high August readings, we saw the ECB hawks hit the headlines en masse - and arguably helped drive the 'recalibration of ECB policy in September. High inflation and a response from the ECB hawks - driving EUR rates higher - maybe the best chance EUR/USD has of reclaiming the 1.1670/1700 support zone broken to the downside yesterday.

At present, however, momentum is with the dollar and 1.1500 beckons.

GBP: Bailey back tracks

BoE Governor Bailey was sounding a little less confident in the recovery yesterday, where the rise in energy prices will be hitting consumer and business confidence. Bailey suggested that the BoE may have to revise down the growth forecasts made as late as August. This seems at odds with some speculation that the BoE could hike as early as November.

GBP has had a bad couple of days and technicals warn that GBP/$ may need to drop to the 1.3165 area and assumes that resistance at 1.3570 stays intact now. EUR/GBP has been a strange beast this year - prone to brief spikes - and it is not clear that it needs to trade through resistance at 0.8670/8700.

CZK: CNB to hike 50bp, move fully priced

The CNB is widely expected to hike its 2-week policy rate today by 50bp to 1.25%. The move follows 25bp hikes in June and August. The acceleration in the tightening cycle has been floated by several of the policy board. Czech's August inflation print of 4.1% YoY (way above what the 3.75% peak the CNB had forecasted for year-end) has certainly sharpened the minds.

Money markets now price 50bp hikes at both today's and November's meeting. And then after November, when the policy rate is expected at 1.75%, money markets price the tightening cycle extending to a peak of around 2.50% next summer. 2.50% is well above what the CNB had outlined in their August forecast round, where 3m Pribor had been seen at 2.07% end 2022 and 2.19% end 2023.

Given that the next CNB forecast update is not due until November 4th - and in the context of aggressive market pricing - it would seem hard for the CNB to deliver a hawkish surprise today. While we still see EUR/CZK ending the year close to the 25.20/30 area as tightening is delivered, the risk today is that a weaker EUR/$ and a widely expected 50bp hike fails to generate any further CZK strength. Indeed, there is outside risk that a bear market correction briefly sees EUR/CZK flash up to the 25.75 area before fresh CZK buyers return.

Read the original analysis: FX daily: Czech National Bank set to change gear