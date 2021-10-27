Amid rangebound trading in the G10, we expect to see another CAD1bn worth of tapering by the Bank of Canada today. Still, some reluctance to endorse the market's aggressive tightening expectations may weigh on CAD. Elsewhere, the UK budget should have limited impact on the pound and the overnight spike in AUD rates should see the RBA intervene again.

USD: Strictly range-bound, focus on APAC currencies

Dollar G10 crosses have continued to trade in fairly tight ranges as US companies’ earnings continue to insulate the equity segment from inflation concerns. A wait-and-see approach seems to be holding ahead of upcoming major central bank meetings (the European Central Bank tomorrow, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England next week).

The only real stand-out in yesterday’s session was, once again, the yen, which continued to suffer from its negative exposure to higher energy prices and supported equities, ultimately finding very little respite from the pause in the US Treasury sell-off. Short Japanese yen positions have clearly become a very popular trade among speculators - and JPY net shorts rose again lately, according to the latest CFTC data - but it still seems hard to see the yen finding sustained support at the moment. 115.00 in USD/JPY now appears a matter of when, rather than if.

Another APAC currency – the Aussie dollar - attracted some interest overnight, as an above-consensus reading in third quarter core inflation in Australia triggered a spike in short-term AUD yields and offered a moderate lift to the currency. The April 2024 bond yield is now at 21bp, against a yield curve control target of 10bp. Last week, the Reserve Bank of Australia intervened to bring the yield on the target bond lower: the quite contained rise in AUD/USD overnight despite the big move in short-term yields (the 2Y AUD swap rate rose by nearly 20bp) may be mirroring expectations that the RBA will step in again to temper the sell-off. There are 67bp of tightening priced into the AUD forward swap curve for the next year, which appears too hawkish in our view, and more RBA dovish signals through interventions could see markets scale back tightening bets and ultimately weigh on AUD.

Back to the US, durable good orders will be in focus today - consensus indicates we could see a drop in September – but we believe range-bound trading should continue to be the story in most of G10 for now.

EUR: All quiet before the ECB

After having moved lower on Monday, EUR/USD has shown only small oscillations around the 1.1600 level, with the pair likely playing the waiting game ahead of tomorrow’s ECB meeting. The lack of market-moving releases in the eurozone calendar today suggests we may not see anything much different for now.

Ahead of tomorrow, the option market is pricing around 35 pips of event-day volatility (measured by the break-even on a Thursday straddle). Our view is that the risks for EUR/USD are likely skewed to the downside as Lagarde may try to avoid giving details around the tapering discussion, which may ultimately force some re-pricing of rate expectations.

GBP: Limited impact from Sunak's budget

Today’s focus in the UK will be on the Treasury delivering its budget. The most important measures – such as a rise in minimum wage and around £31bn worth of spending in various sectors - have been pre-announced by the Treasury, so the scope for any market surprise appears quite contained today. Arguably, most interest will be on whether Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce a reduction in the current bank profit surcharge and whether he’ll provide some help to households on the energy bills side (i.e. by scrapping the current 5% tax on bills). Also, there may be some updates to the Conservatives fiscal rule, which was suspended during the pandemic.

All in all, we do not expect to see a strong reaction in GBP from Sunak’s budget, as the markets will see very little implication for the forthcoming BoE rate-setting meeting. As the BoE risk event draws closer, EUR/GBP may continue to stay broadly pressured, and looks set to heavily test the 0.8400 support level in the coming days.

CAD: BoC to taper, but the bar for a hawkish surprise is quite high

The Bank of Canada will announce policy and publish its monetary policy report today. As discussed in our "BoC Preview: The end is in sight", we expect to see another CAD 1bn per-week worth of reduction in asset purchases. That, however, is likely fully priced in by the market, and most of the focus will be on forward-looking language and the new set of forecasts to gauge whether the current pricing for an April 2022 25bp rate hike is warranted. Our view is that the BoC will be quite reluctant to provide hawkish signals on the tightening side and the overall message may therefore fall short of market expectations.

Considering the risk of investors scaling down tightening bets after the announcement, the balance of risks for USD/CAD today appears tilted to the upside. Our short-term fair value shows a moderate (0.5%) undervaluation in the pair, and latest CFTC data recently showed CAD is no longer oversold following a meaningful squeeze of speculative short positions. A post-BoC upside correction could see USD/CAD move back towards the 1.25 level, although the CAD-supportive energy story is likely putting a cap on any sustained uptrend in the pair for the time being.

