FX Asian Outlook: ECB Name of the Game on Thursday

Main market focus

USD/CAD hits 10-week high as market participants rule out further BOC rate hikes near term. BoC's main concern resides on NAFTA uncertainty, CAD high level. The Central Bank remains on a hiking cycle nonetheless.

EUR capitalizes on improving German IFO data (IFO sets record high in October at 116.70), recovering the 1.18 handle ahead of this Thursday's ECB monetary policy meeting.

UK Q3 prelim GDP published a better-than-expected report, resulting in a significant appreciation of the British Pound to its highest in 1-week. There was a scarcity of headlines on Brexit, essentially removing the downside risk today.

Several banks raised US Q3 GDP growth forecast after upbeat US data (durable good orders, housing data). Rising US bond yields (10-yr US bond yield at 7-month high) communicate solid confidence towards a series of further rate hikes by the Fed into 2018.

The Catalan crisis to take centre stage on Thur/Fri again, as the Spanish government finalizes procedures before enacting Article 155 by end of the week The game of brinkmanship between both camps (Catalonia and Spain) persists. Risk of Catalonia proclaiming a new republic.

Upcoming key events

The event that will be dominating Thursday's price action in its entirety is the ECB's monetary policy meeting. The main scenario is for the Central Bank to extend its bond-purchasing program by €25 billion for 9 months. Risks for the EUR resides on the potential deviations on the total volume of intended asset purchases. The ECB is also expected to announce that its monthly pace of asset purchases will decrease by early 2018 on improved EU economic growth outlook.

Major forex market movers

EUR/USD: The pair picked up upside momentum to break through 1.18 and find acceptance above. Traders brace for Thursday's volatile ECB session amid a more constructive technical outlook. The rise is not being justified by declining US-DE 10-yr bond yield spread.

GBP/USD: The decisive breakout of 1.32, with a subsequent consolidation well above the round number, suggests a dip buying interest should be on the rise. Jump in UK-US 10-yr bond yield spread underpins buy on dips campaign into Thursday until ECB reaction.

USD/JPY: USD weakness theme also caught buyers off guard in USD/JPY despite the ongoing rise in U.S.10 year yield (7-month high at 2.45%). Barrier and big options protections ahead of 114.50 limited the upside. Upbeat US data, US yields reassures buy on dips strategies.

AUD/USD: One-way street ever since the surprisingly weak Australian inflation readings, which implies lower odds of a hawkish RBA heading into early 2018. The bearish daily close does not bode well for those caught long. Daily 200-MA may provide bounce effect.

USD/CAD: The pair hit a 10-week high after the BoC monetary policy outcome (seen as disappointing for further rate hike case near term). The overextension to the upside provides no longer value to engage on longs until a significant pullback, ideally towards 1.2720.

What happened?

US Durable Goods Orders rose 2.2% in September vs 1% expected, boosted by the volatile civilian aircraft component.

US housing price index rose to 0.7% vs 0.5% exp in Aug, while new home sales also saw a blockbuster number of 667k vs 555k.

The Bank of Canada left interest rate unchanged as expected. The BoC delivered a cautionary neutral statement with concerns over NAFTA uncertainty, high CAD main highlights

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate came in at 2.7% vs 2.7% last

United States EIA Crude Oil Stocks change came in at 0.856M vs forecasts of -2.578M in October 20



Economic calendar