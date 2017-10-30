FX Asian Outlook: Behind the political clouds still hides a firm USD

Main market focus

The White House confirmed that the announcement of the next Fed Chair will be due on Thursday. As reported by varies news outlets since last Friday, when speculation started to arise, US President Trump is likely to pick Powell to lead the Fed.

Catalan Leader Puigdemont is in Brussels amid rebellion charges by a Spanish judge. Puigdemont is in Belgium along with other members of the Govern dismissed on Friday under article 155 of the Constitution. Puigdemont and the members of his Government, who face up to 30y in prison, could make a joint appearance in coming hours. Talk is that they are seeking political assylum.

According to the latest developments in the tax reform bill, the White House is considering phasing-in the corporate tax cut, with a fully lowered corporate tax rate not taking effect until 2022. US stocks reacted negatively to the news, with the tech sector losing its shine. The recent USD rally has been, partly fueled, by hopes of an aggressive tax cut reform, however, reports suggests that the bill is shaping up to be much less market friendly that previously expected.

The US Dollar is mostly lower vs G10, with investors returning to the safety of US bonds following the latest episode of indictments in Washington, resulting in politics being a driver to factor in once again; US-denominated assets could be negatively affected. Former Trump's foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty over Kremlin contacts and the president’s former campaign manager and another aide are facing charges of money laundering. There is still plenty of confusion on where the investigation leads to.



Upcoming key events

China reports the official October manufacturing PMI, expected at 52.1 vs. 52.4 in September. The economic outlook remains robust with regional economies performing better in recent times.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) publishes its monetary policy decision this Tuesday and this time will be accompanied by an updated economic assessment report. Out of all Central Banks in the G10 sphere, the BOJ appears to be the most predictable these days, with no significant changes in policy expected to be announced. The BOJ is likely to keep its rates unchanged, with no alterations in the QQE with yield curve control policy either. However, watch for a downgrade on inflation forecasts. It is also worth noting that BOJ Governor Kuroda will give a press conference just ahead of the Frankfurt open, an event that will be closely watched by Yen traders.

Later in the European session, key European data will be released. Both, the EU preliminary CPI and the EU preliminary GDP are likely to inject further volatility in the Euro. According to ING Economics Team, "while the Eurozone economy has been the positive surprise story for 2017, keep your eyes peeled for Eurozone data deluge tomorrow..."



Major forex market movers

EUR/USD: The decisive breakout of 1.17 post ECB has cemented the case for a sell-rallies strategy in the pair, with any approach towards the aforementioned round number up towards 1.18 seen as an opportunity to reinstate shorts amid a renewed expanding divergence between the ECB (embarked on a dovish taper) and the Fed (US data justifies further rate hikes).

GBP/USD: The British Pound, ahead of an expected rate hike by the BOE this week, managed to capitalize on the latest setback in the USD as political indictments cloud the constructive picture. The close at daily highs + cross of the 21MA through the 200MA on the hourly, suggests that any pullbacks should be met with growing buying interest. The resistance area at 1.3320/30 is the next target for buyers.

USD/JPY: Amid the squeeze in US bond yields on US political turmoil and a potentially disappointing tax cut bill, the Yen has been on high demand, propelled by both, a flight to safety and general USD negative sentiment. The pullback, which has filled a fairly extensive vacuum area, is now re-testing the 113.00 key support area, which would be a very interesting proposition to consider buying campaigns for those still keeping faith on the existing uptrend.

AUD/USD: Similar to the deteriorating picture in the Euro, the Aussie has also found mild buying interest, amid a well established downtrend after the disappointing Australian inflation figures from last week. Support starting at 7730 up to 78 is a wide area that will probably see renewed selling interest. Only a break and acceptance above 78 can start to ease the current negative technical outlook.

What happened?

US Sep Core PCE Price Index MoM came at 0.1% vs 0.1% exp and 0.1% last

US Sep Core PCE Price Index YoY was 1.3% vs 1.3% last

US Oct Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index came at 27.60 vs 21.30 last

US Sep Personal Consumption MoM came at 0.6% vs -0.1% last

US Sep Personal Income MoM stood at 0.4% vs 0.4% exp and 0.2% last

US Sep Consumption, Adjusted MoM came at 1.0% vs 0.8% exp and 0.1% last

