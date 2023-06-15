Share:

General trend

- The ‘hawkish-skip” by the US Fed overnight was seen as dollar positive in Asia.

- USD/JPY rose over 1%, hitting levels last seen in Nov 2022.

- Asian yields have been volatile.

- Stronger than expected Aussie jobs data saw Australian yields up over 10bps and AUD/USD recover earlier losses. Australian yield curve inverted for the first time since 2008.

- Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index (HSMPI) was up a further 3% at the open today.

- China State Council tomorrow is now widely expected to produce a stimulus plan for China property. Major China newspapers lined up today calling for such a move.

- China saw weaker data yet again in today’s monthly “data dump”. Retail sales, urban asset investment and property investment all failed to meet expectations, while industrial production was inline for May but YTD still lags expectations. Jobless rate inline but youth unemployment saw another record high.

- China NBS reiterated that the economic recovery is not yet solid.

- New Zealand fell into technical recession (two quarters of negative growth), and the Govt confirmed the economy has taken a hit from this year’s Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle – but indicates that fundamentals look solid for a better 2024.

- Tomorrow could be particularly in interesting in Japan as intersecting with the BOJ rate decision is a potential Japan submission of no-confidence in the Govt by the opposition. Japan PM Kishida has indicated if that vote passes he would dissolve the Lower House.

- US equity FUTs flat.

- Taiwan Central Bank meeting tonight – expected to pause.

Looking ahead:

- Tonight EU ECB rate decision.

- Tonight US retail sales and initial jobless claims.

- Tomorrow Japan BOJ rate decision.

- Tomorrow China State Council.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,168.

- Australia Trade Minister: We are expecting favourable decision from China on barley tariffs "in the next couple of weeks".

- AUSTRALIA MAY EMPLOYMENT CHANGE: +75.9K V +17.5KE; UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: 3.6% V 3.7%E.

- Australia yield curve inverts for first time since 2008.

- Australia June Preliminary Consumer Inflation Expectation: 5.2% v 5.2% prior.

- New Zealand May REINZ House Sales Y/Y: -0.4% v -15.3% prior.

- NEW ZEALAND Q1 GDP Q/Q: -0.1% V -0.1%E [enters a technical recession]; Y/Y: 2.2% V 2.6%E.

- New Zealand Govt says economy takes knock from Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

- New Zealand sells NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2028, 2034 and 2051 bonds.

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,230.

- Hang Seng opens +1.1% at 19,626.

- Hong Kong's HKMA pushes HSBC, Standard Chartered to take on crypto exchanges as clients – FT.

- HKMA leaves base rate unchanged at 5.50% (as expected - first pause since Mar 2022); notes HK may remain in 'high' interest rate environment for extended time.

- China top officials looking for ways to grow economy reportedly have held at least six consultations and urgent meetings in recent weeks with local business executives; Tone of meetings said to be described as 'pressing amid waning confidence' [overnight update].

- CHINA CONDUCTS CNY237B IN 1-YEAR MEDIUM-TERM LENDING FACILITY (MLF) AT 2.65% V 2.65%E (2.75% PRIOR) (first MLF cut since Aug 2022).

- CHINA MAY INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION Y/Y: 3.5% V 3.5%E.

- CHINA MAY RETAIL SALES Y/Y: 12.7% V 13.7%E.

- CHINA MAY YTD FIXED URBAN ASSETS Y/Y: 4.0% V 4.4%E.

- China May YTD Property Investment Y/Y: -7.2% v -6.7%e.

- China May New Home Prices M/M: 0.1% v 0.3% prior.

- China May Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.2% v 5.2%e [Youth Unemployment Rate (16–24-year-olds): 20.8% v 20.4% prior [record high].

- China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS): Economic recovery not yet solid; domestic economy generally stable in May excluding base effect - comments on May data.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1489 v 7.1566 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY2B v CNY0B prior.

- China Market Regulator: Launches 5-month campaign to ensure platform companies "optimize" rules and protocols to protect consumers and vendors - financial press.

- China to deploy deposit insurance to repay victims of rural banking fraud in Henan province - financial press.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens flat at 33,493.

- JAPAN MAY TRADE BALANCE: -¥1.373T V -¥1.287TE.

- Japan Apr Core Machine Orders M/M: 5.5% v 3.0%e; Y/Y: -5.9% v -8.5%e.

- Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended Jun 9]: Japan buying of foreign bonds ¥14.7B v ¥524.7B prior; Foreign buying of Japan stocks: ¥1.325T v 610.9B prior.

- Japan Apr Tertiary Industry Index M/M: 1.2% v 0.4%e - update.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- Japan opposition making final preparations to submit no-confidence vote on Fri - Japanese media.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Closely watching FX moves; Important for FX to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals.

- USD/JPY Rises to the highest level since Nov 2022;

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.4% at 2,629.

- Bank of Korea (BOK) names Kwon Min-soo as the new reserve management group chief - South Korea press.

- Bank of Korea to closely monitor markets after US Fed rate decision (to pause).

- South Korea Fin Min Choo: Will continue to closely monitor financial markets.

North America

- MAY PPI FINAL DEMAND M/M: -0.3% V -0.1%E; Y/Y: 1.1% V 1.5%E (slowest annual pace since Dec 2020); (ex-food/energy/trade) M/M: 0.0% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 2.8% v 3.1%e.

- FOMC LEAVES TARGET RANGE UNCHANGED BETWEEN 5.00-5.25% (AS EXPECTED): Will take cumulative hikes and lags into account; Signals additional rate hikes possible this year.

- FOMC SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS (SEP) FOR JUNE: 2023 median forecast raised 50 bps.

- Fed Chair Powell: Nearly all policy makers view some further rate hikes this year as appropriate; July will be a live meeting but decision has not been determined - FOMC press conference.

Europe

- ECB's Enria (SSM chief): EU doesn't have any banks with as extreme a business model as Silicon Valley Bank or the other regional banks; Need to remain vigilant, can't be relaxed.

- EURO ZONE APR INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION M/M: 1.0% V 0.9%E ; Y/Y: 0.2% V 0.7%E.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.3%, ASX 200 +0.3%, Hang Seng +1.5%; Shanghai Composite +0.4% ; Kospi -0.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 +0.1%.

- EUR 1.0806-1.0847 ; JPY 139.94-141.44 ; AUD 0.6768-0.6809 ;NZD 0.6076-0.6218.

- Gold -1.1% at $1,946/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $68.37/brl; Copper -0.9% at $3.8237/lb.