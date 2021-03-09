Market developments will be in focus this week, digesting new inflation and growth projection of National Bank of Poland, as well as latest comments from governor. Strong US dollar and rising yields are weighing on zloty, which has depreciated ahead of Supreme Court ruling on FX loans.

Watch this week

Inflation Report – National Bank of Poland sees inflation above target over next three years

The National Bank of Poland’s March inflation and growth projection points to increased inflation over the next three years and GDP growth of at least 4%. The NBP sees inflation with a 50% probability at 3.2% in 2021, 2.8% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023. The inflation trajectory has been revised up compared to the November projection, due to higher than earlier expected energy prices, which are impacted by increases of fuel and CO2 emission rights prices. In their view, pent-up demand should not generate increased price pressure for goods and services, as the increased saving rate boosted spending for durable goods that have already been purchased and will likely not be purchased again. The NBP expects the standard core inflation measure (excluding food and energy prices) to decrease this year to 2.7% and further to 2.6% in 2022. They stressed that it will be important to observe the core inflation excluding administered prices, which will better reflect the actual price developments in the economy. That measure of core inflation stood at 1.4% y/y in December 2020. The NBP expects the Polish economy to grow by 4.0% in 2021, followed by around 5.5% GDP growth in 2022-23. The risks to the NBP’s March inflation and growth projection are tilted to the downside. The pandemic development remains the key risk factor.

In our view, the March projection took any rate cuts off the table. We expect the central bank will not turn immediately hawkish and accept increased inflation and keep the target rate unchanged until the end of 2022. According to Governor Glapinski, the probability of rate hikes is close to zero and ‘markets are wrong’ pricing-in monetary tightening in 2022. The dropping core inflation toward the central bank’s target this year and next supports his call. Separately, Governor Glapinski said that the NBP’s asset purchase program will last ‘as long as it will be needed, maybe forever’, sending a clear message to the markets that loose monetary policy will remain in place in the coming quarters.

Last week’s highlights

Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.4 in February (up from 51.9 in previous month).

National Bank of Poland kept target rate flat at 0.1%.

According to preliminary data of Ministry of Development, Labor and Technology, unemployment rate increased by 0.1pp to 6.5% in February.

Market developments

Bond market drivers – 10Y yield jumped to 1.6%

Market expectations for a faster recovery alongside rising concerns over the inflation development have pushed core market yields up visibly since the beginning of February. The 10Y US Treasury yield increased by around 50bp to almost 1.6%, while the 10Y German Bund went up by 20bp to around -0.3%. The Polish LCY curve followed core market developments. The curve steepened and the long end has increased by 40bp to 1.6% since the beginning of February. As a result, the spread against the German Bund widened to around 190bp. After last week’s switch auction, Poland has already covered around 55% of this year’s borrowing needs. The MinFin plans to hold a regular bond auction at the end of the month with supply at PLN 3-6bn. Development bank BGK will hold a bond auction on March 10 and will offer papers worth at least PLN 1bn. This will be the first BGK bond auction since December 2021. Earlier this month, BGK announced that this year’s issuance for the COVID-19 fund will not exceed PLN 33.2bn. Last year, BGK issued state-guaranteed papers worth around PLN 100bn.

FX market drivers – Strong US dollar weighs on zloty

Better than expected labor market data for February coupled with the passing of President Biden’s stimulus in the Senate gave a boost to the US dollar, which appreciated further and reached the highest level since November last year. The strong dollar and rising yields continue to weigh on CEE currencies and the zloty, which has been additionally negatively affected by the upcoming Supreme Court ruling regarding FX loans. Moreover, last week’s comment from Governor Glapinski that he does not expect any changes in monetary policy were negative for the zloty. This week, the EURPLN will continue to follow global developments and the ECB meeting should be the key event for the EURUSD. The ECB will deal with the rise in yields and will show a firm commitment to keep financing conditions favorable, sending a stark message to markets.

