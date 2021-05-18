Weaker U.S. data is finally catching up to the dollar. The greenback traded lower against all of the major currencies on Tuesday following softer housing data. Building permits grew 0.3% in the month of April, down from 1.7% in March while housing starts dropped -9.5%. While housing demand is still very strong, the cost of raw materials like lumber have skyrocketed in recent months – in the 12 months to April, lumber prices rose more than 89%. Between weak job growth, the decline in spending, slowdown in manufacturing activity in the NY region and now housing, it was only a matter of time before the dollar sold off across the board as these reports reinforce the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to respond to rising price pressures. At a time when the global recovery is gaining momentum, the dollar should underperform.
Euro rose to its strongest level in nearly 3 months against the U.S. dollar. As we mentioned in yesterday’s note, the relaxation of lock down restrictions across Europe will revive demand for euros. The February swing high of 1.2243 is the closest level of resistance and we think it will break easily with EUR/USD making a run for 1.23. GBP/USD also closed in on 3 month highs. The job market in the U.K. is hot with 84K new workers added in the month of February. The claimant count also fell -15K and the unemployment rate dipped to 4.8% from 4.9%. Although average earnings growth including bonuses slowed to 4% from 4.5%, excluding bonuses wage growth accelerated.
Inflation will be the main focus for next 24 hours with consumer price reports scheduled for release from New Zealand, U.K., Eurozone and Canada. With the exception of the euro area, where final numbers are anticipated, all countries are expected to report sharply higher price pressures which could provide near term boosts for their currencies. In fact, the New Zealand dollar was one of the day’s best performing currencies. No economic reports were released outside of dairy prices which fell sharply. An uptick in PPI could renew talk of tightening by the RBNZ who is already concerned about house prices.
The Canadian dollar rose to its strongest level in 6 years versus the greenback despite lower oil prices. According to the IVEY PMI report, prices in Canada rose sharply last month. The Bank of Canada was one of the first central banks to taper asset purchases and tomorrow’s inflation report is widely expected to validate their move.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains above 1.2200, eyes higher highs.
EUR/USD holds near a fresh monthly high at 1.2233 and seems poised to challenge the year high at 1.2349, as the US Federal Reserve is determined to ignore higher inflation levels.
GBP/USD bulls ready to challenge this year’s high
The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.4219 on the back of the persistent dollar’s weakness and better than expected UK data. The kingdom published the ILO unemployment rate for the three months to March, which contracted to 4.8% vs the steady 4.9% expected.
XAU/USD bulls take charge on a weaker US dollar
Gold is benefitting from a weaker USD mid-week. Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to test $1,900 amid data disappointments – TDS Gold prices have been on the bid towards the middle of the week, ending on Wall Street some 0.12% as measured by XAU/USD. The US dollar has been out of favour with the bulls and fell on Tuesday for the fourth straight session.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: China bans crypto yet again
Bitcoin price rests at strategic technical level, still searching for a bottom. Ethereum price joins the broad selling in the cryptocurrency complex, falling 30% from peak to correction low. Ripple price forms symmetrical triangle but fails on first breakout attempt.
What's constraining a more robust return to work?
Demand for labor, as measured by job openings and hiring plans, has fully recovered, but employers report finding it increasingly difficult to nd the workers they need.