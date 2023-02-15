Share:

US stocks are clawing back intraday losses after investors digested a slew of macro and micro data, including January Retail Sales, the February NAHB housing survey, increased crude reserves, plus a slew of earnings results.

Coming fast on the heels of yesterday's mostly in-line January CPI release, today's resilient retail sales reading, plus rebounding home builder sentiment, suggests that while inflation is moderating, consumers are still spending, hinting that lurking beneath all the doom and gloom somehow somewhere goldilocks could still be alive and kicking.

While underlying inflation remains elevated amid tight labour markets, further evidence that strong US consumer demand is likely driving upward pressure on prices stands as a concern. How the Fed will respond to this data is an open question.

But the robust retail sales could still prove to be the "sneaky" source of risk many were alluding to heading into the data underscoring the US economic resilience story, thereby bolstering the case for higher for longer. Suffice it to say, the American consumer spending bonanza validated that concern (and then some), but at the same time, it should dispel the recessionary banter for now.

Oil prices continue to range trade buttressed by an anticipated pick up in China demand yet offset by global inventory gluts.

The market’s built-in risk stabilizer, the closely watched equity-to-bond market correlation, continues to drive short-term FX trends. When stocks turn cold and yields turn hot, the dollar is in demand, while the opposite holds—suggesting "risk on, risk off" dictates the pace of dollar buys this week.