US stocks are clawing back intraday losses after investors digested a slew of macro and micro data, including January Retail Sales, the February NAHB housing survey, increased crude reserves, plus a slew of earnings results.
Coming fast on the heels of yesterday's mostly in-line January CPI release, today's resilient retail sales reading, plus rebounding home builder sentiment, suggests that while inflation is moderating, consumers are still spending, hinting that lurking beneath all the doom and gloom somehow somewhere goldilocks could still be alive and kicking.
While underlying inflation remains elevated amid tight labour markets, further evidence that strong US consumer demand is likely driving upward pressure on prices stands as a concern. How the Fed will respond to this data is an open question.
But the robust retail sales could still prove to be the "sneaky" source of risk many were alluding to heading into the data underscoring the US economic resilience story, thereby bolstering the case for higher for longer. Suffice it to say, the American consumer spending bonanza validated that concern (and then some), but at the same time, it should dispel the recessionary banter for now.
Oil prices continue to range trade buttressed by an anticipated pick up in China demand yet offset by global inventory gluts.
The market’s built-in risk stabilizer, the closely watched equity-to-bond market correlation, continues to drive short-term FX trends. When stocks turn cold and yields turn hot, the dollar is in demand, while the opposite holds—suggesting "risk on, risk off" dictates the pace of dollar buys this week.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD licks its wounds near 0.6900 ahead of Aussie employment data
AUD/USD consolidates the biggest daily loss in a fortnight at weekly low. Strong US data saw Treasury bond yields, US Dollar run-up. RBA’s Lowe fails to impress hawks despite signaling inflation fears.
EUR/USD pressured below 1.0700 and at risk of falling further Premium
EUR/USD fell to 1.0660 on Tuesday, recovering just modestly ahead of the daily close. Soft Euro Zone data and upbeat United States one skewed the risk to the downside in a risk-averse environment.
Gold bears remain keen on $1,825
Gold price was pressured on a firmer US Dollar on Wednesday. The United States Retail sales jump 3% in January, smashing expectations despite an inflation increase that might have otherwise kept consumers' hands in their pockets.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's $250 million prison bond signees revealed by court
FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried are both dealing with their own issues, and the court seems to be adding to them. The most recent move places crucial information regarding Bankman-Fried in public view as the names of his rescuers came to light.
What does the new BoJ Governor mean for the yen?
On February 14, the Japanese government officially nominated Kazuo Ueda for taking the helm at the Bank of Japan when Haruhiko Kuroda steps down in April. This has left investors scratching their heads to figure out whether and when the BoJ will scale back its ultra-loose monetary policy.