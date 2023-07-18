Share:

Overview: Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased. Underlying inflation pressures even in the services sector have started to ease in the US, although wage pressures still remain elevated. In euro area, broader price pressures remain high, with tight labour markets continuing to point towards sticky core inflation going forward. We expect the ECB to hike rates two more times, and the Fed to hike a final time in July.

Inflation expectations: Consumers' short-term inflation expectations have edged lower especially in the US, but remain elevated. Markets' longer-term expectations have moved modestly higher in the euro area, and remained stable in the US.

US: The June CPI surprised to the downside in headline and core terms (both +0.2% m/m SA). Services sector disinflation continues on a broad basis, as core services ex. shelter and health care inflation slowed down for the 4th month in a row (+0.13% m/m, down from February high of +0.80%). Core goods inflation also stalled (-0.05% m/m), as positive contribution from used car prices eased. Shelter inflation continued to cool gradually, and while the latest 'real-time' rent measures (such as Zillow Observed Rent Index) have started to edge higher again, usual lags suggest shelter contribution will continue to moderate further over the coming months. With underlying inflation clearly easing, we doubt the Fed will hike rates beyond the July meeting.

Euro: Inflation in June was largely in line with expectations. Headline inflation fell to 5.5% and core inflation edged up from 5.3% to 5.4% y/y. Services inflation jumped from 5.0% to 5.4%, which happened mainly due to base effects related to the German transport ticket. Lower energy prices will push inflation further down in 2023, but underlying price pressures particularly in services are apparent. Tight labour markets paint a sticky core inflation outlook. Wage agreements in Germany indicate high earnings growth also in 2024. We think that these wage-price dynamics continue to pose a worry for the ECB in terms of second-wave inflationary pushes.

China: CPI in June dropped to 0.0% y/y from 0.2% y/y in May but excluding food it printed -0.6% y/y and thus deflation. PPI declined to -5.4% y/y in June from -4.6% y/y.

