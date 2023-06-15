Higher for longer?
“At today's ECB press conference Christina Lagarde made it very clear that the central bank "is not satisfied with the inflation outlook" and that wage pressures are becoming an increasingly important source of inflation at a time where core inflation remains sticky with past increases in energy still pushing up prices."
Further rate hikes to be seen
“The ECB revised up its inflation projections for the next three years and doesn't expect its 2% price target to be reached before 2025. With core inflation expected to hit 5.1% in 2023, 3% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025 the ECB will - "barring material change" - continue to raise rates in July and probably beyond.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
