There are reasons for further NZDJPY gains over the medium term.
New Zealand Dollar
The RBNZ hiked rates by 25bps for a third consecutive meeting this week. However, many members saw the decision as finely balanced between a 25bps and a 50bps rate hike. This was a hawkish bias. Furthermore, the central bank’s tone was more hawkish as it was prepared to move in larger increments if necessary. This hawkish tilt was seen in the projections:
-
Official cash rate at 1.49% in June 2022 (previously 1.51%).
-
Official cash rate at 2.57% in March 2023 (previously 2.30%).
-
Official cash rate at 2.84% in June 2023 (previously 2.40%).
-
Official cash rate at 3.35% in March 2025.
The JPY
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has made an important move recently by assuring markets they will buy an unlimited amount of JGBs. They have done this in order to keep the bond yield of the 10-year yield within the +0.25 and -0.25 bands. This means that the JPY should remain structurally weak. Furthermore, the inflation in Japan is relatively mild and still well below the BoJ’s 2% target. This is another key reason the JPY should remain weak.
Major trade risks
-
Any breakdown in the Russian/Ukrainian geopolitical risk event could see highs beta’s like the NZD lose value.
-
Any breakdown in the Russian/Ukrainian geopolitical risk event can also see bids come into the JPY.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
