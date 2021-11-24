US oil has become an interesting political battlefield between OPEC and the US. After the US asked OPEC to increase production, and OPEC refused, the US has been threatening to release some of its emergency oil reserves. The US energy department announced yesterday that a loan of oil from SPR (their emergency reserves) will be coordinated with other countries. So, does this mean that oil prices will keep falling now into December?
Here is the seasonal pattern for US oil from November 24 to December 19 for the last 15 years. US oil has had some years where oil has fallen quite sharply like in 2008, 2014, & 2015. The largest fall was -25.09% in the global financial crisis of 2008. However, will US oil sell-off again now the US is releasing some emergency oil reserves?
Major Trade Risks: The main risk to this seasonal pattern would be if OPEC retaliates by reducing their production to compensate for the US emergency reserve release.
HYCM clients can access the Seasonax product in order to analyse over 25,000 currency pairs, indices, commodities, as well as individual stocks.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower toward 1.1200 after uninspiring German data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure in the European session and closes in on 1.1200 after the IFO surveys showed that the business sentiment has weakened in November in Germany. Investors await high-tier US data releases and the minutes of the FOMC's November meeting.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3400 amid Brexit woes
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3400 amid a broadly firmer US dollar and risk-off mood. EU's Šefčovič signals Brexit deadlock will prevail in 2021. UK PMIs keep BOE rate hike odds on the table. Focus on US data, Fed minutes.
Gold moves away from three-week low, remains below $1,800 Premium
Gold remains on the back foot around 13-day low, keeps 200-DMA breakdown. US President Biden’s nominations for Fed positions fuel rate hike odds and yields. Covid fears, strong DXY exert additional downside pressure ahead of a long economic calendar.
Ethereum price to provide sell opportunity before ETH crashes 20%
ETH price looks ready for a minor upswing as it bounces off a crucial support area. This upswing is likely to propel ETH up to a recent swing high. If the asset fails to produce a higher high, investors can expect a retracement.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.